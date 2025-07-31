Jeremy Howe, Darcy Cameron and Jamie Elliott. Pictures: AFL Photos

SOME of Collingwood's premiership stars are frustrated with the standstill on their contract discussions as the Pies continue their chase of Carlton defender Jack Silvagni, says AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge.

On Gettable, Beveridge said the third-generation Blue is eyeing off a four-year deal put on the table by Collingwood, but it won't be without ramifications for current players at the Magpies.

"There is an interesting domino effect in regard to Jack Silvagni and if he does go to Collingwood, and what it could mean," Beveridge said.

"There's been some frustration from the premiership players who were uncontracted at the moment around their current situations. I think the Jack Silvagni offer, and since it's come to light and the amount that they're paying him over the four-year deal, has exacerbated that frustration a little bit."

Learn More 29:20

Collingwood has backed their experience in pursuit of another premiership this year, but the club has been reserved in the contract offers put forward to some of their star veterans for 2026 and beyond.

Beveridge says Brody Mihocek, Jamie Elliot, Jeremy Howe and Darcy Cameron have been looking for deals that are larger than what is currently on offer from the Pies, but Collingwood is standing firm.

"We know that a lot of premiership players and a lot of guys at the Pies are thirty plus (years old) and out of contract," Beveridge said.

"Brody Mihocek has got a one-year deal on the table at the moment, that hasn't been upped.

"Jamie Elliot is in career best form, but they haven't been budging on the deal they have on the table either.

Jamie Elliott celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Darcy Cameron, his talks are still at a stalemate. He wants an extension, but Collingwood hasn't come to the table there.

"Jeremy Howe also has a one-year offer on the table that he hasn't accepted yet, either."

While some of their current list discussions have reached an impasse, coach Craig McRae wasn't shy on Wednesday when addressing his contact with Silvagni, saying future meetings are on the cards.

"I did [meet with him] and I'm confident to say we'll keep exploring what the best version of us looks like. And when there's free agents available, we'll keep exploring,” McRae said.

"Justin Leppitsch and Charlie Gardiner [handle the details]. I just met with a young man, and worked out we had a first date, and see if we liked each other.

"I could go on a second date with Jack."

Silvagni has received a four-year offer from both Collingwood and Carlton and Beveridge says indications are the defender will swap the navy blue for black and white.

"[He's] an unrestricted free agent, [Carlton] can't match a bid," he said.

"Carlton hasn't entirely given up hope on Jack Silvagni, but the widespread view - I think - over the last couple of days is that it's heading that way, where he goes to Collingwood on a four-year deal."

Jack Silvagni ahead of the round 13 Carlton and Essendon game, 5 June 2025. Picture: Jonathan Di Maggio

With Silvagni a potential recruit, Beveridge says rival clubs may now look to pick off premiership players at the Magpies who are chasing longer-term security.

"West Coast is right in the mix for Darcy Cameron, and I think that's become a real possibility, particularly over the last couple of weeks," Beveridge said.

"Cameron is still contracted for 2026, but given his payment structure at the moment, I think he's been looking for a higher salary for quite some time now ... I think he's a real possibility now of potentially joining them at the end of the year.

"But clubs are certainly sniffing around the likes of Brodie Mihocek and Jamie Elliot as well, in terms of whether or not they can leverage this situation to potentially get them out of Collingwood at season's end."