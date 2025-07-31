Luke Beveridge ticked off one victory but there's still plenty of work to do to reach September

Western Bulldogs players sing the team song after the Round 21 match against GWS at Marvel Stadium on July 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE DOWN, a few to go.

That was the message from Luke Beveridge after the Western Bulldogs kept their season alive by annihilating Greater Western Sydney by 88 points at Marvel Stadium.

After starting the round a game outside the eight, the Bulldogs had to win to stay in contention for September. And they did. Now they need to win at least two more, maybe three, to play finals in 2025.

Melbourne is next at the MCG in round 22, before they host West Coast and Fremantle back in Docklands across the final fortnight of the home and away season.

Beveridge knows a lot needs to go right if the Dogs are to play finals for the eighth time in his 11th season in charge, but Thursday night's performance showed they can compete with the best after beating a top-eight side for only the second time in 2025.

"The cold hard facts say that we need to keep winning. That's one down and a handful to go," Beveridge said.

"There is nothing to be unhappy about tonight. If I had asked you how you'd describe our players, our team, our club, throughout the course of the year, I think we've been pretty honest, our players keep fronting up and giving their all.

"We understand the criticism around not being able to eke our way further up the ladder and not being able to beat some teams above us; we get that, we've just got to own up to all that.

"Along the way, there hasn't been a game where I haven't been thankful that the players have put in and done their best. They get everything out of themselves and tonight is another one where the application is there right across the 23 players."

The Bulldogs broke their membership record on Thursday, eclipsing 63,000 to set a new mark in the club's 100th VFL/AFL season.

Beveridge understood why those outside the four walls of the football club built the game up as a final for the Bulldogs in July, but chose not to lean too much into that narrative.

Star spearheads Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy slotted five goals each to dominate for the second straight week, continuing to form one of the most formidable forward combinations in football.

Since Darcy returned from a knee injury in round 14, the pair have combined for 60 goals – Naughton has kicked 31 and Darcy 29 – in the past eight games, while being ranked No.1 and No.2 for contested marks.

"They are big threats, aren't they?" Beveridge said before praising his more unheralded forwards.

"We were getting the ball in, giving our key forwards looks in open field. The likes of Lachie McNeill, Caleb Poulter, Rylee West – they are pretty hard to contend with.

"We felt we got some rewards from the fact the Giants were concerned about our key forwards. It opened up some things for our other players."

Tim English produced one of his best performances of the season to date, dominating Kieren Briggs to finish with 2.3 from 20 disposals, 22 hitouts, 14 score involvements – most on the ground – and 11 marks.

"Tim was definitely a threat," Beveridge said.

"He got forward and got on the end of a few; he left a few out there, so it could have been a prolific game from him. I think as the game wore on and he got behind and intercepted as well, he has had one of his more influential performances for the year, even though he has been really sturdy for us."

Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley agreed with Stephen Coniglio's assessment in the rooms that it was the club's worst performance since the Port Adelaide premiership player took over in 2023.

"We got belted in the contest, plain and simple. Minus 51 in the end, wow! You can't compete when you're getting belted like that," Kingsley said post-game.

"We were just off tonight, I don't know why; the Bulldogs were clearly playing for their season, and we weren't. That's disappointing from our perspective.

"I think we've been up for a long period of time now; we've won six in a row; we've had a big block of games, played some good opposition and played well, so it happens. We don't want it to happen and certainly not the way it happened tonight. We will accept that, move on quickly and get on with North Melbourne."

Reigning Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan was held scoreless – goalless for the second time since 2023 – and to just three touches after reaggravating a foot issue.

Kingsley said the All-Australian spearhead is in doubt for next Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Engie Stadium, while Toby McMullin was subbed out with a syndesmosis injury.

"He is a bit sore with his foot," Kingsley said of Hogan.

"He couldn't really move around throughout the game. We thought he'd be a bit better than that, but he got a bit of a knock early in the game and it flared up a little bit. He did his best to manage but it was a tough night for him from a pain perspective.

"There would have to be some doubt (for next week)."