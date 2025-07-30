Check out what's happening at round 21 games as Thank You Month and Kids Go Free in Victoria get into full swing

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash with Brisbane in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is launching Thank You Month in Round 21, dedicated to celebrating our members and fans! During the month of August, there'll be awesome ticket offers, special food deals and keep your eye out for surprise and delight moments as we celebrate our most important people.

Be there. Be loud. Be rewarded by getting to a 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership game in August.

And if you're in Victoria, Kids Go Free is running for one more weekend in round 21, where kids aged 14 years and under can attend the footy for free at Marvel Stadium, the MCG and GMHBA with an adult ticket purchase:

Western Bulldogs v GWS Giants – Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm

– Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm Melbourne v West Coast Eagles – Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm

– Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm Collingwood v Brisbane – Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm

– Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm St Kilda v North Melbourne – Marvel Stadium, 1.40pm

– Marvel Stadium, 1.40pm Geelong v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadum, 3.15pm

WESTERN BULLDOGS v GWS GIANTS

Thursday, July 31, 7.30pm AEST, Marvel Stadium

Bring a friend for free as the Western Bulldogs take on the GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium. With Level 1 tickets for just $35 each, what better way to kick off your weekend early than with you and a mate at the footy.

This game is also a Cultural Heritage Series match, with activations and entertainment across the whole evening. Pre-game on the concourse you'll find Henna Tattoos, Turban Tying, Flag Face Painting, 'Tell Us Where You're From' Map, Inflatables and tons of Giveaways.

And at 7pm, make sure you're seated for a Cultural Heritage Dance Performance featuring Bollywood Dancers, Vietnamese Dancers and African Drummers.

Footy you'll want to be a part of:

It's a battle for the top eight, with the Western Bulldogs currently sitting out of a finals spot by just one game. Their percentage may be huge, but with just 11 wins to eighth-placed Gold Coast's 12, they'll need to start winning all their games from here on out.

However the Giants won't make it easy – after defeating their cross-town rivals last week, they're in September form ahead of their finals campaign.

ADELAIDE v HAWTHORN

Friday August 1, 7.10pm ACST, Adelaide Oval

The Toyota Good for Footy Kid Zone at the Victor Richardson Gates is open pre-game, with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, including a Stadium Jumping Castle, Toyota Race Car Track, Kicking Tunnel and stacks of giveaways.

There are also awesome merch giveaways on the boundary line both pre-game and half-time. And make sure you get to your seats early, with a Saxophone Performance just before the bounce!

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

Adelaide is swiftly making their run to for the top of the ladder spot, with a better percentage than Collingwood, but just one win behind. The triple-headed forward line of Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty has been on fire, with Thilthorpe securing his first Showdown medal last week. Amazing stuff happens when the Crows play in front of a home crowd, so fans should flock to Adelaide Oval to show their support.

But Hawthorn won’t make it easy – last time these two sides met, the Hawks claimed victory by just three points. AFL.com.au has predicted the Hawks will drop out of the top eight by the seasons end – is this the game where they prove everybody wrong?

MELBOURNE v WEST COAST

Saturday August 2, 1.20pm AEST, Marvel Stadium

It's Kids Go Free for one more round in Victoria, with all kids aged 14 years and under can see the Dees take on the Eagles for free, with an adult ticket purchase.

With the kids, why don’t you also dine on a $25 Family Bundle: 2 x Classic Meat Pies OR Sausage Rolls, 8 x Dim Sims, 2 x Soft Drinks & 2 x Mount Franklin Water, the offer is available all game.

But the food and beverage deals don’t stop there. We’re celebrating International Beer Day this weekend with Round 21 specials including:

Limited Release Beers – GOAT Hazy Pale Ale and Low Carb Large available in Goat Bar

Lagerita Cocktail (Tequila, Cointreau, Lime and Asahi) available in Johnnie Walker

Pirate Life Adult Pink Lemonade (Vodka, Raspberry, Pirate Life Alcoholic Lemonade) available in Goat Bar

There are also complementary Carlton Draught Merchandise giveaways while stocks last. Limited edition corduroy caps and stubbie holders, given away with each transaction made at select outlets - Available in GOAT, Johnnie Walker, Craft Bar, Peroni Bar, Terrace Bar, Sports Bar, View Bar

The above is available at all Marvel Stadium games in Round 21.

GOLD COAST v RICHMOND

Saturday August 2, 4.10pm AEST, People First Stadium

The PINK is back, this time, and for the first time, at a SUNS home game! Gold Coast will be kitted out on their iconic salmon guernsey for the game, so fans and members are encouraged to show up in their best Suns pink merch.

Pre-game, there’s heaps of activities for your Saturday afternoon. The Fan Zone this week features Carrara Jarjum Indigenous Activations, Face Painting, Triple M Sound Stage & Live Performances, plus a Jet Ski Performance and Pool!

And why have the match day ball walked onto the field, when you can have skydivers fly it in instead? On a sunny Saturday for the Gold Coast Suns, skydivers will be delivering the match day ball, 30 minutes before the bounce (3.40pm).

COLLINGWOOD v BRISBANE

Saturday August 2, 7.35pm AEST, MCG

At the MCG, there will be limited-edition footy cards of Collingwood’s Nick Daicos and Josh Daicos given away to the first 4000 kids aged 12 and under who come through the gates. Fans can collect the Daicos trading cards from the Pies Fan Zone located at the MCG between gates 2 and 3, so get in early, only while stocks last!

Pre-game in the stadium, coach Craig McRae will also be up for an interview, and at 7pm, there will be a motorcade featuring past Pies players to celebrate Retro Round.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

Whether it’s a finals footy preview, or a 2023 Grand Final rematch, this game is set to be an action-packed blockbuster on Saturday night.

The Brisbane Lions will be bringing their A-game after their upset loss to the Gold Coast Suns in Round 20. Whereas Collingwood could see the return of Jordan De Goey or Bobby Hill, with both stars as in the mix after their VFL return last weekend.