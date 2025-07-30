Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Malcolm Rosas jnr, Jeremy Howe and Jake Lloyd. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

TIGERS LEAD CHASE FOR SUNS FORWARD

RICHMOND is leading a growing number of clubs interested in pursuing out-of-contract Gold Coast small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr.

Rosas jnr has struggled for regular games under Damien Hardwick, playing just three times in 2025.

The Tigers are keen to lure the 24-year-old to Punt Road to join their dynamic mix of small forwards that includes Seth Campbell, Maurice Rioli jnr and Steely Green.

Sydney also has interest in Rosas jnr, who has had a strong back half to his VFL season for the Suns, which has included small stints in the middle of the ground.

Drafted from Gold Coast's Academy at the end of 2019, through its Darwin zone, Rosas jnr has kicked 46 goals from his 48 career games.

Learn More 29:20

The left-footer was told he could explore his options at the end of last season, with Brisbane taking a glance, before he returned to Carrara for a sixth season.

Hardwick has not settled on a regular small forward this year, with draftee Leo Lombard, Rosas jnr, Connor Budarick and Nick Holman all given opportunities. – Michael Whiting

Malcolm Rosas during a Gold Coast training session on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HOWE MANY MORE

COLLINGWOOD has offered defender Jeremy Howe a one-year extension, but the club remains in a battle to retain premiership ruck Darcy Cameron as he weighs interest from West Coast.

Cameron is seriously considering the prospect of a move to the Eagles at season's end, with talks over an extension at the Magpies still at a stalemate after rumbling on for much of the season.

Collingwood faces a host of intriguing list management calls for its cast of ageing veterans, with Howe the latest to be tabled a deal after offers were also made to Jamie Elliott and Brody Mihocek among others.

Jeremy Howe kicks during the round 18 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on July 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Howe, who turned 35 last month, had been in fantastic form for much of the season but has missed time recently having been sidelined with a groin injury before battling illness last weekend.

Collingwood has recently offered Carlton free agent Jack Silvagni a four-year deal, which could be enough to tempt the Blues father-son defender away from Ikon Park as he also weighs a similar four-year offer to stay. – Riley Beveridge

HAWKS LOOK TO LOCK IN PRE-AGENT

DYLAN Moore is the next contract priority at Hawthorn after the club locked away Jai Newcombe to a mega six-year extension on Wednesday.

Moore, 25, is contracted until the end of next season and is an unrestricted free agent in 2026, having been delisted in 2020.

But Hawthorn is understood to be working on a four-year extension to keep Moore in brown and gold until at least 2030.

Moore became an All-Australian for the first time in 2024 and finished runner-up in the Peter Crimmins Medal behind Newcombe.

Dylan Moore in action during the R20 match between Hawthorn and Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Since being delisted at the end of 2020 and then added to the rookie list that November, Moore has played 109 of 111 games and never finished lower than sixth in the best and fairest.

After ticking off most of its 2025 contract priorities, the Hawks co vice-captain is one of the next on the agenda at Waverley Park.

Josh Battle (2030) and Newcombe (2032) are the only Hawks contracted beyond 2030, with Conor Nash, Blake Hardwick, Josh Ward and Lloyd Meek all locked away until 2029. – Josh Gabelich

SWANS TABLE DEALS FOR DUO

SYDNEY has offered contracts to veteran Jake Lloyd and ruck Peter Ladhams, as the club looks to lock in a handful of uncontracted players before season's end.

Lloyd has been rejuvenated following a recent switch into the forward line and has been tabled a deal for 2026, while Ladhams has been offered a two-year contract to continue backing up star ruck Brodie Grundy.

Peter Ladhams competes for the ball during the round seven match between Sydney and Gold Coast at People First Stadium, on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The move to tie up Ladhams comes as a host of big men consider jumping on the annual ruck merry-go-round, which is likely to be dictated by Carlton's Tom De Koning, Essendon's Sam Draper and Collingwood's Darcy Cameron this year.

The 202cm Ladhams has played just 29 games in four seasons since crossing to Sydney – including only eight this year – having been forced to deputise behind the in-form Grundy for much of his Swans career.

A deal has also been offered to Lloyd, who kicked six goals in his first three games as a forward after spending a stint in the VFL earlier this season. – Riley Beveridge

KANGAS DEFENDER SIGNS

NORTH Melbourne key defender Toby Pink has signed a one-year contract to remain at Arden Street in 2026.

The 26-year-old has reignited his AFL career at the Kangaroos after being signed as a delisted free agent at the end of 2023, four years after he was cut by Sydney.

Pink has been one of the finds of the season at North Melbourne, claiming a stack of scalps since being recalled to Alastair Clarkson's side in round nine.

Toby Pink in action during the R18 match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at the MCG on July 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

After playing 15 games in 2024, Pink has added 13 appearances this year, including the past 11 straight.

Pink was originally drafted by Sydney in 2016 and spent three years on the rookie list at the Swans, stuck down the depth chart as a key forward, before being delisted at the end of 2019.

North Melbourne signed him on a one-year deal just over two years ago and have now signed him for a third season, after Pink hit a trigger for 2025 late last season. – Josh Gabelich

PIE WANTS TO PLAY ON

BROWNLOW Medallist Tom Mitchell wants to extend his decorated career into a 15th season in 2026 after returning to Collingwood's 23 over the past month.

The 32-year-old spent more than 12 months on the sidelines due to a lingering plantar fascia issue and then stress fracture in his foot, before returning in the VFL in May.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Craig McRae found room for him in the Magpies' midfield against Carlton in round 17 and has picked him three times in July – Mitchell was managed in round 19 – where he has proven he can still make an impact.

After finishing with 26 disposals against the Blues and 20 disposals and 11 tackles on the Gold Coast, Mitchell collected 29 touches in Sunday's win over Richmond at the MCG.

With Scott Pendlebury and Jordan De Goey still to return, spots will become even harder to secure by September, but now he is fully fit again Mitchell is determined to play on again next year.

"I 100 per cent want to keep playing footy," Mitchell told AFL.com.au after the win over Richmond on Sunday.

Learn More 18:39

"I've dedicated a lifetime to getting the most out of myself and I still feel I have a lot left in the tank. I've come in and played three games this year and tried to contribute as best I can.

"I love Collingwood, love being a part of this club and this culture under 'Fly'. He is one of the most genuine guys you'll ever meet in your life.

"I love it here at Collingwood and would love to be a part of it in future."

Mitchell is yet to enter contract negotiations with the Magpies and is understood to be open to moving to a fourth club if Collingwood opts not to extend him once his initial three-year contract ends in October. – Josh Gabelich

GIANTS' BID TO KEEP LEEK

THE GIANTS are still holding out hope of retaining uncontracted defender Leek Aleer, as the athletic interceptor weighs up significant interest from rival clubs led by St Kilda.

The Saints made a bold approach to secure Aleer last year, only for the Giants to hold him to a contract that expires at the end of the 2025 season. However, Ross Lyon's side has redoubled its efforts to secure him 12 months on.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, the Giants have put forward a two-year deal to keep Aleer, but the 23-year-old has more lucrative offers on the table from elsewhere.

Leek Aleer marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Having already secured the key signatures of Aaron Cadman (2030), Finn Callaghan (2029), Toby Bedford (2029), Connor Idun (2032) and Xavier O'Halloran (2028) this year, the Giants are hopeful of retaining Aleer after a career-best campaign in 2025 that has included eight senior appearances.

However, speaking to AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, the club's head of talent Adrian Caruso said it wouldn't pressure the defender to make a call on his future across the coming month.

"It sits in the fact that he's out there playing footy and trying to help us win a flag. That's where he's at, at the moment," Caruso said.

"From our conversations with his manager, those conversations are open and pretty transparent in terms of where things sit. His focus is on footy. He's obviously got the contract stuff that he's going to have to weigh up.

"As with our guys every year, we never put pressure on them to make a decision. They've got to work through all the different factors that they need to consider when they're making these big decisions.

"We'd love to retain Leek. We've put four years into him and he's had his best year this year that he's had at AFL level, but we understand where things sit." – Riley Beveridge

RANGES TALL A DRAFT WATCH

EASTERN Ranges big man Marcus Krasnadamskis is shaping as a potential late-season bolter after emerging in recent weeks.

The 202cm ruck first played for the Ranges in round nine of the Coates Talent League season and has quickly attracted buzz from recruiters as they scour the competition for talls.

Krasnadamskis has come from a high-level junior basketball career and has taken those agile and athletic traits into his form at the Ranges.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

He has shown the ability to move around the field and also be impactful when the ball is at ground level as well as in the air.

Scouts think plenty of spots in the top 30 are up for grabs this year and Krasnadamskis' form line could have him in that range if he continues to show the type of progress he has in recent weeks.

The Ranges will play in the CTL finals and have the likes of Ollie Greeves, Xavier Taylor and Lachy Dovaston all heading towards being draftees in November. – Callum Twomey

NGA SPEEDSTER CLOSES ON RETURN

WEST Coast Next Generation Academy prospect Koby Evans is closing in on his return from a back injury and targeting a handful of late-season games to prove his credentials ahead of November's draft.

A 187cm forward who was preparing to move into the midfield for Western Australia this season, Evans was sidelined for the entire national championships after experiencing soreness while playing for the AFL Academy side in April.

The Perth Demons youngster, who has trained recently with the Eagles on managed minutes, will return to full duties inside the next fortnight as he looks to remind clubs of his speed and power assets.

"He's been really meticulous in his rehab, to the point that we think we'll get some footy out of him this year and anticipate him returning to play some games in the next two to three weeks," Perth colts coach Craig Moore told AFL.com.au.

Koby Evans celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and South Australia at Alberton Oval on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He has had a run with the seniors at Perth and also trained with West Coast and done a little bit of rehab through their program as well.

"He's had a really good touch point with West Coast throughout the year, and they've helped guide him and been really supportive with his journey and making sure that he's got access to all the facilities for his rehab.

"He's really embraced the whole experience and the opportunity to go through it."

Evans has enjoyed some chances to impress talent scouts over the past two seasons, representing WA as a bottom-age prospect last season and shining in his only Colts appearance this year with 28 disposals and two goals.

He is considered a strong chance to land at West Coast as an Academy pick, with the Eagles desperately needing to add pace to their list. – Nathan Schmook

AFL LOCKS IN COMBINE DATES

THE AFL has informed clubs it will hold this year's draft combine at a third venue in three years, with the nation's best talents to have their physical capabilities tested at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Parkville.

While the annual 'speed dating' segment featuring players and clubs will take place at the MCG, as per previous years, the physical components of this year's combine have been moved again.

The League will run its national boys combine on the same weekend as previous years, that being the weekend after the AFL Grand Final which this year will fall from October 3-5.

Action during the 2km time trial of South Australia's 2024 AFL State Draft Combine at SA Athletics Stadium on October 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Victorian state combine will then be held on Sunday, October 5, while state combines in South Australia (Saturday, October 11) and Western Australia (Sunday, October 12) will be held the following weekend.

The only change to this year's combine dates will take place within the girls combine, which are due to be held earlier from October 1-3 to avoid clashing with round eight of the upcoming AFLW season.

Invites for this year's combine attendees are being finalised by the AFL and are expected to be officially sent out later this week. – Riley Beveridge