Brad Scott remains hopeful free agent Sam Draper will stay at the Bombers

Sam Draper in action during Essendon's loss to Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott has played down rumours linking Sam Draper with a move to Brisbane, but concedes there are doubts whether the unrestricted free agent will stay.

The Lions are expected to snare both Draper and West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen in what is set to be a bumper free agency period for the defending premiers.

Draper is an unrestricted free agent, meaning Essendon has no power in halting a move away.

Allen is a restricted free agent, but with West Coast set to receive pick No.2 as compensation for losing him, it is highly unlikely it will match Brisbane's bid.

Essendon (6-12) has endured a season from hell, with a raft of injuries forcing it to field a record-equalling 13 debutants this year.

Draper is among the walking wounded at the Bombers, with the ruck ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in round six.

The 26-year-old South Australian is also weighing up a switch to Adelaide, which has re-signed ruck Reilly O'Brien for a further three years.

It leaves Brisbane in the box seat to land Draper – not that Scott has heard much about it.

"That's news to me, and I'd like to think that I would know before most," Scott said on Wednesday.

"We're in constant dialogue. I've been really clear all year about supporting 'Drapes' in terms of his decision-making process.

"He's got a big call to make. He loves Essendon and loves the opportunity he got here."

When asked about any doubts he may have about Draper choosing to stay, Scott was pragmatic.

"Well any player who's out of contract coming into August, there'd always be a question mark," he said.

"But we won't be putting undue pressure on 'Drapes'. He'll take as long as he needs to make his call.

"He's a much-loved member of our club and personally I'd love him to stay, and he knows that."

Essendon has 16 players on its injury list ahead of Saturday's clash with Sydney at the SCG.

Jordan Ridley was the latest newcomer to that list, with the defender ruled out for four weeks after injuring his hamstring in last week's 93-point loss to the Western Bulldogs.

It marks the third time Ridley has been cut down by a hamstring injury this year.

"It's not a true recurrence of the previous injury, but it's another hamstring injury," Scott said.

"It's incredibly frustrating for him and for us. We really feel for him. All we can do now is go back to the drawing board.

"We're just determined to get him right. He's an important part of our long-term future, and we'll make whatever investment we need to get him right."