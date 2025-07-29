Jeremy Cameron during the round 19 match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, July 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JEREMY Cameron (FWD, $816,000) had a day out against the helpless Roos, taking full advantage of the soft match-up bagging an incredible 11 goals for a score of 157. The fact that 100 goals for the season is within reach and he has a soft draw to finish makes it a temptation to chase his undeniable ceiling scores.

Now, on to the talking point of the round… Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1.18M). Fantasy coaches have been celebrating his greatness for weeks and nothing changed this week following one of the best individual efforts in the history of football. Only Nas could find a way to boost a solid 120 to a whopping 147 in the final couple of minutes, all while winning the impossible. He is now averaging 113 for the year with 125 in his last five and is a must-have player leading into the easiest three week fixture in the game.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.17M) and Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.12M) continued their hot form with 146 respectively, while Matt Rowell (MID, $1.12M) once again put his hand up as a genuine unique option for the run home after continuing to tackle like a beast on his way to 145.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

MOST TRADED IN

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $936,000)

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $816,000)

Matthew Kennedy (MID/FWD, $895,000)

Nasiah Wangannen-Milera (DEF, $1.18M)

Zac Banch (FWD, $230,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Sam Docherty (DEF, $846,000)

Harry Rowston (MID, $451,000)

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $809,000)

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $648,000)

Angus Clarke (DEF, $484,000)

Learn More 02:03

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harry O’Farrell (DEF, $386,000) +$73,000

Alex Neal-Bullen (MID/FWD, $715,000) +$67,000

Tyler Sonsie (FWD/MID, $602,000) +$64,000

Connor Budarick (DEF/MID, $495,000) +$63,000

Brynn Teakle (FWD, $508,000) +$62,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jai Newcombe (MID, $743,000) -$66,000

Connor McKenna (DEF, $397,000) -$59,000

Mark O’Connor (DEF/MID, $604,000) -$57,000

Mitch Hinge (DEF, $616,000) -$54,000

Chace Jones (MID, $507,000) -$52,000

Jai Newcombe after being subbed during the round 20 match between Hawthorn and Carlton at the MCG, July 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Harry O’Farrell (DEF, $386,000) -12

Jy Farrar (DEF, $301,000) -4

Connor Budarick (DEF/MID, $495,000) 2

Brynn Teakle (FWD, $508,000) 5

Liam McMahon (FWD, $266,000) 5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $976,000) 139

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $1.10M) 137

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1.04M) 137

Lachie Ash (DEF, $1.00M) 132

Jack Steele (MID, $1.03M) 131

Rowan Marshall during the round 18 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS UP

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $936,000) The price is right once again to launch into the Giants running machine, who has three 100s on the trot following his return from concussion. He won’t be this cheap again this season, with a BE of 85 leading into a juicy fixture for the run home and games against the Dogs, Roos, Suns and Saints.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1.18M) You can’t afford him? Wrong, you can’t afford not to have him. The form player of the competition has three 145+ scores in his last four games and has the easiest run of games in the competition, with match ups against the Roos, Tigers and Bombers in the next three. Even if it ruins your structure, just do it. What a star.

Matthew Kennedy (MID/FWD, $895,000) The forward line is not a happy hunting ground for upgrades, but Kennedy is an exception and the bonus is he comes at a nice price. He has ticked under $900K thanks to a round 18 score of 30 where he played unwell, but has bounced back with two triple-figure scores on the trot. Has a tough match up this week before it opens up nicely following that.

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.04M) Big Max is going to mean business this week given his club has been in the media for all the wrong reasons following last week’s embarrassing and now world-famous loss. He has scored back-to-back hundreds and is walking into a match-up against the Eagles this week who he dominated in round eight with 35 disposals, eight marks, 47 hit outs and a goal for 158.

Tom McDonald and Max Gawn during the round 18 match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG, July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Rowell (MID, $1.12M) I don’t love chasing unique picks to climb the ranks, but the Suns bull is a clear exception. He is owned by just six per cent of the competition while carrying a five-game average of 123, which included two 140+ scores in his last three. He has nine hundreds on the trot and has two ripping match ups on the horizon against the Tigers and Blues.

STOCKS DOWN

Miles Bergman (DEF/MID, $792,000) After proving to be a great mid-season pick up, unfortunately the Power swingman’s scores and price are headed in the same direction as his opening kick of the Showdown… backwards. He has a couple of tough games in the next two weeks and is a must-trade given his score of 39 and role uncertainty.

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $809,000) The Roo recruit gets bulk access to kick-ins which is great, but it isn’t enough, as we saw against the Cats where he scored just 60 from 18 disposals. He hasn’t reached triple figures since round three and he needs to be moved on as a result.

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $648,000) The mature ager has been an elite mid-season pick up, not just for the cash he has produced, but his consistent scoring output. He is coming off another solid game where he scored 82 vs the Dockers, and although he has a nice match up with the Dees this week and a low BE of 49, he is at a great price to reach an underpriced premium as an upgrade.

Tom McCarthy during the round 16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $976,000) The 36-year-old superstar is playing through a foot complaint and against the Suns, it appeared the dry needling wasn’t enough to get him through. He looked sore on his way to a season-low 55 from just 17 disposals. He won’t want to miss the big game against the Pies this week, but it’s hard to see him producing his best under the circumstances.

Bailey Dale (DEF, $874,000) The 29-year-old has been a popular target of the opposition in recent weeks and his scores reflect it. In the past month he has produced four scores in the 60s or below and has a tough match up this week with the Giants, so needs to be moved on to a more reliable contributor.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.