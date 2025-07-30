Bailey Dale breaks a tackle from Jake Riccardi during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge believes there remains a rivalry with Greater Western Sydney, even with key protagonist Toby Greene sidelined.

Greene's absence due to suspension is a massive boost for the Bulldogs ahead of Thursday night's showdown at Marvel Stadium.

With four home and away games left, Beveridge's team is essentially two games outside of the top eight.

The Bulldogs (11-8) may need to win all remaining matches to qualify for September.

GWS and the Bulldogs have faced off in some heated battles over the last decade, most famously in the 2016 preliminary final.

The Bulldogs, who won that final nine years ago on their way to a drought-breaking premiership, have owed the Giants since GWS monstered them in an elimination final in 2019.

The Bulldogs' only win against a top-eight opponent this season came against GWS in an impressive performance in Canberra in round seven.

"Some of the unbelievable games and the battles along the way, and there's been some spite in one or two of those games," said Beveridge on Wednesday when asked about the rivalry.

"But as the new generations come through, I think the combativeness of both teams just continues to evolve. 

"With Toby out this week, he's that kind of player. He's confrontational.

"Whether that means anyone in their team picks up that side of it a little bit more remains to be seen. 

"It's still there, which is healthy for the game."

GWS coach Adam Kingsley took some responsibility for Greene's behaviour in the spectacular derby comeback win against Sydney.

Joining Greene as outs from the Giants' spectacular comeback win against the Swans is key defender Jack Buckley and star midfielder Josh Kelly.

After being subbed out of last Friday night's smashing of Essendon, veteran Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore will face the Giants.

He will be desperately needed if the Bulldogs want to improve their record against the best teams, having gone 10-0 when playing current bottom-10 sides.

Beveridge is trying to get his team to stay present, rather than looking to finals.

"In history, you can clam up," he said.

"You can be stifled because of maybe the enormity of the task. 

"That's why it's important not to look too far ahead and also to reflect on what really has worked in your better performances."