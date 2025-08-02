Hayden Young says he's a believer that everything happens for a reason and is looking at the positives from this season's challenges

Hayden Young celebrates a goal during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FREMANTLE star Hayden Young is a big believer that things happen for a reason, and he's a big believer in the Footy Gods. It's why after three hamstring injuries this year, he knows he is exactly where he needs to be as finals approach.

Young has played only six games this season after back-to-back hamstring injuries in February and a third in May that saw him spend three months on the sidelines after a relatively new style of surgery.

His return in the past two weeks, however, has been a shot to the arm for an already in-form Freo midfield, culminating in a Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield in last Saturday's Derby win, despite playing only 57 per cent game time.

As challenging as the season has been for Young, the 24-year-old said it had included significant lessons as he prepares to build his game time again when the Dockers take on Carlton at Optus Stadium.

"I am a bit of a believer that everything happens for a reason, because I wouldn't be the player I am today, or the person I am today, if I wasn't put through these challenges," Young told AFL.com.au this week.

"There's a part of me that wouldn't change it, even though it's super frustrating and it would have been nice to play a full season and then everything else that comes along with that.

"But I'm right where I need to be and I'm just going to do everything I can to finish off the year well and hopefully bring some success for our footy club."

After suffering a cracked fibula in the Dockers' final game of 2024, and a pre-Christmas knock to the same area, Young told himself that you don't need to have a big summer to have a big season.

Desperate to continue his rise after moving into the midfield last year, the repeated injuries meant he had to reframe his approach and think about the year in a different way.

"I took the approach that it might not be my season, but it can still be our season, and I want to be a part of that," Young said.

"That's why I was still trying to be engaged with the group, travelling with the team, supporting the midfield as best I can, and also building some skills while I was off the field to help me when I got back.

"You have to just reframe it, and it helps you deal with the disappointment and keeps you positive."

Young, who suffered the first of his hamstring injuries on a curved run, had some initial reluctance about undergoing hamstring surgery but decided it was worth exploring given the repeated setbacks.

Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy had undergone the same surgery a few weeks earlier and was progressing through her rehab, giving Young confidence after her experience was relayed through one of the Dockers' sports scientists.

"The surgery that I got done is not a common surgery in that area of the hamstring. It's relatively new and a few players around the competition have just started getting it," Young said.

"Traditionally the type of injury that I had, you probably don't need to have surgery. But it was the nature of the multiple injuries and that area of the hamstring was obviously super vulnerable.

"There was also an element of you can read the scans, but until you go in and look at it you don't really know what's going on down there.

"When they did open me up, it was probably a little bit worse than maybe what the scan suggested, which sometimes happens. So it was a good decision to go ahead with the surgery.

"I feel really confident with the decision, and it's paid off. I'm feeling really good."

Hayden Young warms up ahead of the match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the most important elements of Young's recovery was his regular sessions with club boxing coach Gary Ingraham, giving him a release and an excuse to head off-site instead of spending long hours at the club.

The upper-body conditioning was something he could do with the Dockers' life member at his Fremantle gym or on the road when the team was completing a captain's run.

"'Springer' has been a massive support for me for a while now, but particularly when I'm in rehab, and boxing with him was a great way to release some anger and frustration, which is always important," Young said.

"I also like the fact that I could go off site and go to his gym in Fremantle and do my sessions in my own time.

"There's a lot of rehab you have to do at the club and in the gym, and sometimes that can be a bit consuming.

"But I could go do my conditioning in Freo, get a coffee afterwards, and it was just much better breaking up my training.

"There is a lot of monotony [in rehab] and you've got to embrace that. But where I could, I tried to change up the scenery."

The other change that Young made during his rehab was working in the coaches' box on game day as support for midfield coach Joel Corey, giving the onballer a different lens on the game.

While the 86-gamer still has a long career ahead of him, coaching is something he'd been curious about and general manager of football Joe Brierty suggested he stay involved through a role in the box and other meetings during his time in rehab.

Young learned quickly that the coaches' box is not an environment for spectating and he was there to help problem solve, working closely with the midfielders and bringing some new centre bounce techniques to the table.

"There can be frustration at times for the coaches, and I found it just amazing how quickly they can move on from that and quickly discuss how can we solve the issue?" Young said.

"When you get frustrated with something that happens in the game, your natural reaction is to say something or go, 'how's that ball' or complain. But you get reminded, 'Youngy, quiet down mate'. So I learned that pretty quickly, which was good.

"It is quite a serious environment, like they're not just sitting there relaxing. They're certainly talking a lot and trying to problem solve."

Young's return was mapped out so he could return for the Collingwood clash at the MCG in round 19, and it was a masterstroke to bring him back as the substitute as he racked up 11 disposals, four score involvements, and three inside 50s in just over a quarter.

His first quarter against West Coast last Saturday included 10 disposals, four score involvements, five clearances and two goals, making it clear that he has returned with all his assets in place, including his strength in the contest, clean hands, ability to burst from congestion and break tackles, and especially his elite kicking.

But there is also a freedom to the way he is playing, best illustrated by the match-winning kick he delivered inside 50 to star big man Luke Jackson against the Magpies.

Playing with that freedom, and being grateful just to be out there, is probably the biggest lesson he has learned in rehab, removing the expectations around his own game and focusing on helping others.

"I think that's what happens when you go through a hardship is it challenges you, and it really reveals to you what's important. And that's what's happened, I reckon," Young said.

"A lot of times in my career, whenever I've wanted something, wanted to play well, wanted a certain award, or really wanted to chase my goals, it almost backfires. I end up trying too hard, I stress, or I make a mistake in the game and I spiral.

"This time coming back, I was just letting go of expectations and letting go of caring as much and just enjoying being out there.

"That approach has helped me perform well, and the challenge now is just to continue staying in the moment and continue being grateful and valuing the right things and trying to be a really good teammate.

"The Footy Gods tend to look after you if you're valuing the right things."