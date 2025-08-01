Brisbane has a tight-knit ruck group and Darcy Fort would welcome another member if Essendon's Sam Draper wanted to join

Oscar McInerney and Sam Draper contest the ruck during Brisbane's clash with Essendon in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE milestone man Darcy Fort believes the more ruckmen the better as the Lions chase off-contract big man Sam Draper.

Essendon's Draper, an unrestricted free agent, is considering a move to Queensland next year which will bolster the Lions' ruck stocks.

Stalwart Oscar McInerney, who was the hard-luck story of Brisbane's premiership last year, is battling a chronic back injury that is no guarantee to get better.

The 31-year-old has been managed for Saturday night's blockbuster against Collingwood at the MCG, leaving Fort as the No.1 ruck and youngster Henry Smith to get an opportunity.

Fort would welcome any new inclusion into Brisbane's tight-knit ruck community.

"I'm not too aware of those specifics," he said on Friday when asked about the possibility of the Lions signing Draper.

"I'm always a fan of the more ruckmen the better.

"I'm a big advocate for ruckmen."

This week, Essendon coach Brad Scott played down rumours linking Draper with a move to Brisbane, but conceded there are doubts whether the 26-year-old will remain with the Bombers.

Fort will play his 50th AFL game, seven years after being recruited by Geelong, and 14 years since he was eligible to be drafted.

The 31-year-old famously stepped up to replace McInerney for last year's Grand Final when his good mate badly hurt his shoulder in the preliminary final.

"Oscar is the most humble guy in the group," said Fort, who joined the Lions in 2022.

"Always plays his role, team-first guy, so he set the standard there, and we're just doing our best to live up to him.

"He's been a warrior for us, and any opportunity we can get to give him a bit of a rest and get himself right, we're happy to do it."

Fort and Smith - playing just his fifth game - will come up against one of the League's in-form rucks, Darcy Cameron.

The midfield battle will set the tone for the blockbuster clash between the No.1 and No.3 teams in front of an expected crowd of more than 70,000.

Brisbane is coming off its worst loss of the season, battered by Gold Coast last week as Matt Rowell dominated for the Suns.

Humbled by their Queensland rivals, the Lions know they will have to lift significantly to end a four-game losing run against the Magpies.

Jarrod Witts and Darcy Fort compete during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ladder-leader Collingwood has had the edge over the Lions since their epic Grand Final in 2023, and comfortably won the encounter at the Gabba earlier this season.