The Lions coach says it may take time for Oscar Allen to find his feet in the reigning premier's forward line

Oscar Allen during the Brisbane Lions Official Team Photo Day at Brighton Homes Arena, January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan isn't expecting early miracles from Oscar Allen, saying it might take some time for the star recruit to build on-field chemistry with his new teammates.

Following his move across the country via free agency during the off-season, Allen will play his first game in Lions colours on Saturday night when the two-time premiers host the Western Bulldogs at a packed Gabba.

The former West Coast captain was enjoying a strong pre-season before suffering a concussion in the match simulation against Carlton that kept him out of last week's contest against Gold Coast.

Speaking on Friday morning at the Gabba, Fagan had a simple message for Allen ahead of his first game.

"He was jumping out of his skin at training yesterday, that's for sure," Fagan said.

"Like all of our tall forwards, we just want him to provide a really strong contest.

"Hopefully he can mark a few of those, but if he can't, bring it to ground.

"Given his experience in leadership at the West Coast Eagles, I think he'll be a really handy player in our forward line to help with the organisation side of things.

"He's quite vocal, which I really like."

Allen joins a forward line alongside young key talls Logan Morris, Ty Gallop and debutant Zane Zakostelsky, who are all 20 years old.

Brisbane has experience integrating proven forwards, with Joe Daniher making a successful transition in 2021.

Fagan said Allen had given himself every chance to find his feet quickly.

Oscar Allen marks during the match simulation between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Oscar's very confident," he said.

"Socially he's great and mixed in with his teammates really well. It feels like he's been around here for a long time.

"It might take a little bit of time. It's sport and building connection and understanding patterns and habits of teammates does take a little bit of time.

"Maybe he will, maybe he won't, but he's done his best over summer to try and make that not an issue."