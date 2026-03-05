After a star turn in the Lions' premiership win, Charlie Cameron is hoping to improve on an otherwise "disappointing" season

Charlie Cameron poses for a photo during Brisbane's team photo day on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

USING his heroic Grand Final performance as a springboard, Brisbane dynamo Charlie Cameron is hoping to put a “disappointing” 2025 behind him and remind everyone just how good he is.

Cameron kicked four goals in the win over Geelong last September, including three in a match-shaping burst either side of three quarter-time.

It put a full-stop on a season the 31-year-old admitted was below his lofty standards.

Cameron finished with 32 goals from 25 games. Aside from the shortened 2020 season (where he kicked 31), it was his lowest output since an injury-interrupted first season with Brisbane in 2018.

Speaking prior to the Lions’ first training session at the Gabba for the year on Thursday morning, the two-time All-Australian said he had learnt plenty from his 2025 campaign.

“It was disappointing and didn’t live up to the standard I want,” he said.

“You’ve got to take little positives and learn from those mistakes and failures … I learnt from that and it built a bit of resilience.

“It’s a new year, a different approach and I can’t wait to show everyone that I can still match it with the best.”

Cameron said he went away in the off-season and increasing his running volume alongside Harris Andrews, Dayne Zorko and Ryan Lester, and above all else, “came back in the right mindset”.

The Grand Final outing restored his confidence and he hit the ground running this pre-season, kicking three goals for Western Australia in the State of Origin and then following up with two goals and four assists from 18 touches against Gold Coast last week.

“As a small forward it’s a tough time when you’re not getting 20 or 30 touches a game,” he said.

“But little opportunities through games I can have an influence, and for me I bring it back to my pressure, my speed and the ability to get at players (defensively), and off of that, just reacting.

“I know my offence can take care of itself, but I’m just doing those others things first and building off that.

“They’re the things I can take out of a clear mind, not just influencing on the scoreboard, but others around me.”