Ross Lyon believes Collingwood remains a big threat ahead of their Opening Round clash despite many tipping the Pies to slide this season

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash with Collingwood in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon isn't buying talk Collingwood is set for a hefty ladder slide, saying his team won't be "ambushed" in their Opening Round clash on Sunday.

Despite finishing fourth on the ladder and making a preliminary final, some pundits are tipping the Magpies will struggle to even make the finals this year.

Too much reliance on superstar midfielder Nick Daicos and a lack of depth in defence and the ruck are cited as reasons for their likely demise.

They will be missing defender Jeremy Howe and skipper Darcy Moore for the MCG match, both veterans sidelined with calf injuries.

But Lyon, who watched Collingwood's pre-season hitout last week in Ballarat against North Melbourne where the Pies lost by a point, said they were still a class act.

"They've been together a long time and they know what they're doing, so yeah we don't want to be ambushed," Lyon said on Friday morning ahead of training.

"We're not falling for 'They're falling away', like, really everyone's (playing), the only two that aren't there are really important but they're key intercept defenders, which is Moore and Howe, but everyone else is there so it's going to be significant.

"We're coming from non-finals the last couple of years, building a group and we understand the significance of the challenge."

After watching Sydney pile on an extraordinary 12-goal, 75-point third quarter to over-run Carlton for a 63-point win on Thursday night, Lyon said it showed the intensity teams needed to sustain through four quarters.

"Just how intense it is ... Carlton looked in great shape, to be honest, for a fair period of the game, but if you can't sustain it teams that do can get hold off you quickly," he said.

Finishing 12th last year, the Saints refreshed their squad by signing Jack Silvagni, Tom De Koning, Sam Flanders and Liam Ryan.

Silvagni returns after concussion protocols to take his place alongside the other new faces and Lyon is happy with what the quartet have brought to the club.

Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Co-captain Cal Wilkie has also overcome a corked calf in time for Opening Round.

"It's about spirit, it's about chemistry, it takes time ... so they've all come in and there's been a real team chemistry right from the start," he said of the recruits.

"They're extroverted people, they really give their time to our young players, they engage with our senior players, and more importantly, they train hard and they play well.

"There's been signs that they're going to help us improve."