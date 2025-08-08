Troy Chaplin still harbours ambition to be a senior coach, but he says it won't be at Melbourne

Troy Chaplin speaks to his players during Melbourne's win over Richmond in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARETAKER Troy Chaplin has ruled himself out of the race to become Melbourne's next senior coach, as the Demons appear increasingly likely to turn towards an experienced mentor.

Chaplin will lead Melbourne in its final three matches of the season after Simon Goodwin was sacked this week.

The former Port Adelaide and Richmond defender has senior coaching ambitions, but won't throw his hat in the ring at Melbourne.

"Look, I've spoken to the club, and I won't be pursuing the role," Chaplin, 39, said.

"But I certainly have aspirations to be a senior coach one day, and to be able to lead the program with 'Richo' (football boss Alan Richardson) over the next three weeks is a great opportunity. I'm looking forward to it."

Chaplin, who was "shocked" by Goodwin's departure, indicated he and Melbourne had both made it clear he wouldn't be in the mix to replace him.

"It was both. I went and spoke to them about that look, history says that caretakers don't get that role, but obviously they know that I'm an aspiring head coach as well," he said.

"So they gave me the opportunity to lead the program the next three weeks but to also understand that they are looking for a new voice as well.

"So it's exciting for the football club and for the playing group as well, that in the next five or six weeks, they're going to have a new coach that can drive the club forward."

The Demons appear certain to target a more experienced coach, with premiership mentors John Longmire and Adam Simpson looming as contenders along with Nathan Buckley.

Collingwood assistant Hayden Skipworth looms as the best of the untried options.

He again flagged his interest in becoming a senior coach on Thursday night, without wanting to home in on Melbourne specifically.

"I feel like I've been ready for a while. It's just, I guess, getting an opportunity," Skipworth told ABC radio.

"... All I can do is just keep getting prepared for it, and if the opportunity comes one day, hopefully I'll take it with two hands."

Chaplin will sit down with Melbourne to discuss his future and is "absolutely" open to working under Goodwin's replacement.

"Where that lies, we'll find out in the future," he said.

"But whoever that new coach is, if they want me here, I'm really supportive and will be here, and myself and the club will work that out towards the end of the year."

Chaplin will lead from the coaches' box against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on Sunday and expects the players to be "driven" and out to prove a point.

"Not only are they playing for their supporters and for the football club, there's going to be a coach out there who's going to be watching this group over the next three weeks," he said.

Chaplin and Melbourne's other coaches will catch up with Goodwin for dinner on Friday night before the former mentor goes away for a break.