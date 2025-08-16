Sam Mitchell was delighted for Jack Gunston after the Hawks forward continued his stunning season

Sam Mitchell and Jack Gunston celebrate after Hawthorn's win over Melbourne in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Gunston and Luke Breust have always been competitive as best mates at Hawthorn.

So coach Sam Mitchell thought there was something poetic about Gunston lighting up the MCG gloom with seven goals in their 36-point win over Melbourne.

HAWKS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The 13.14 (92) to 8.8 (56) win all but confirmed the Hawks' finals berth, with next Sunday's huge clash at the Gabba against reigning premier Brisbane to have a major bearing on the order of the top eight.

Two days after Breust announced this season will be his last, Gunston's 7.4 took him to 60 goals for the season – a career-best haul.

It also equalled his best haul in a game, set in round 16 this season against North Melbourne, and took the 33-year-old a big step closer to his second All-Australian nod.

"It's Luke Breust's big day and of course Jack goes out and kicks seven," Mitchell said.

"He's started the majority of this year and even last year as basically a defensive forward.

"Now, to be – I would say – a lock for the All-Australian side, it's a pretty special time for him as a 33-year-old."

Among setbacks such as injuries to Josh Weddle and Will Day, Gunston's outstanding form clearly is an unexpected bonus for the Hawks.

The plan at the start of the season was that the main role for Gunston and Breust was to help Adrian Hickmott coach the rest of the forward line.

"What he's been able to do on the field is probably beyond most of our thoughts and dreams ... I'm not going to get in his way," Mitchell said.

Breust had his own moment, coming on as the sub in the third term and kicking a goal that had his teammates flocking to him.

While the Demons outscored Hawthorn in the last term, they were never in the hunt.

"In long periods, they just dominated us ... we failed," said caretaker coach Troy Chaplin.

"I don't know if it's a setback. It's disappointing – for the club, for the fans.

"You want to finish the year off really strong. Today was hopefully just a blip on the radar."

Chaplin added that Melbourne "can't waste another week" and said it must fire up for Friday night's game against Collingwood.

Yet again, the Melbourne player whose effort and passion could never be questioned is captain Max Gawn. Without him, the margin would have been much worse.

"Honestly, would he just retire? He's driving everyone crazy – he's so good," Mitchell said.

Dylan Moore racked up a game-high 32 disposals and kicked two goals, while Jarman Impey was also excellent.

While periods of the game were tough to watch, overall Mitchell is quietly pleased with Hawthorn's form ahead of the pivotal Brisbane clash.

"I feel like our game is in OK shape," he said.

"We're giving ourselves every chance.

"It's going to be a massive game for us."