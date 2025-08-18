Dayne Zorko celebrates Brisbane's win over Essendon in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Sarah celebrate Brisbane's Dayne Zorko, who'll play his 300th game on Sunday

- Where does he rank among the Lions' all-time greats?

- Adelaide's Izak Rankine awaits his fate after an AFL investigation into on-field abuse

- The Pies are missing Bobby Hill badly, but will he be picked again this year?

- The risk facing Adam Treloar and the Western Bulldogs

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts