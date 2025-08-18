Damian Barrett believes Lions co-captain Harris Andrews has been the League's best defender this season

Harris Andrews celebrates Brisbane's win over Fremantle in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE co-captain Harris Andrews has firmly established himself as the competition's premier defender, according to AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett.

The two-time All-Australian has long been regarded as one of the game's elite, and on AFL.com.au's Access this week, Barrett declared the Lions co-skipper "the standout back of the season".

He's ranked No.1 in the League for spoils (163 for the season) and is averaging three intercept marks and 13.3 disposals per game.

"Harris Andrews, who's a two-time All-Australian already and arguably could have been a three or four timer, in my eyes he's the standout back of the season," Barrett said.

"I know it's an open field this year and I get it, but I think he's done enough and I love what he did in this particular game (against Fremantle), he just led from the front.

"Their leaders just constantly stand up in these big moments. We saw what happened in last year's finals series and in the Grand Final itself."

Andrews kept in-form Fremantle forward Patrick Voss, who had kicked 15 goals across his last four games, goalless in the Lions' statement 57-point win over the Dockers in Perth.

The skipper finished the game with 17 disposals, 13 marks and seven intercept possessions in a herculean performance.

"What Andrews did to Voss, and Voss has been in good form, he would have walked away thinking, 'I've learned a lot about football playing on Harris Andrews'," Barrett's co-host and Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd said.

"He is one of the great captains and he stimulates everyone else around him ... he challenges them, they all put their fists up when he does something special.

"I think he's the general back there and the key to them winning the premiership again."

Lloyd said Brisbane's dominant performance against the Dockers was a timely reminder of its top-end potential, despite the injury crisis that has hit the club.

Spearhead Eric Hipwood could miss up to four weeks, joining Jack Payne (knee), Noah Answerth (Achilles), Lincoln McCarthy (knee) and Keidean Coleman (quad) on the sidelines.

"To do what they did to Fremantle in Perth, their best is the best I still think, it's just they've been banged up a little bit, but I think they're the best side in it," Lloyd said.