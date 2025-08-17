Collingwood players after their loss to Adelaide in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Sam Taylor provided a reminder that he's the best in the game, a Hawk is hitting top form at the right time plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 23 of the 2025 season.

1) The Pies have lost their close game touch

Collingwood was the king of close matches under Craig McRae after his arrival as coach ahead of the 2022 season. In his first three seasons in charge, the Pies went a remarkable 23-2-5 in games decided by 10 points or less, but that record has well and truly come back to the pack so far in 2025. Saturday night's thrilling three-point loss to Adelaide was the third straight game decided by 10 points or less that the Pies have lost, the first time they've had such a run under McRae. They are now 3-4 this season in such games, a record they will be eager to improve as another finals campaign beckons. - Dejan Kalinic

2) This Hawk is hitting form at the perfect time



Just like his team, 2024 All-Australian Dylan Moore is beginning to find his best at the business end of the season. With more opportunity to push higher up the ground and into the midfield, mostly due to Will Day's absence, Moore is again showing why he played a key role in Hawthorn's finals charge last year, and he had another 32 disposals and kicked two goals in the win over Melbourne on Saturday. He has now had 25 or more disposals in four of his past five games – the Hawks have won all four of those – after managing it just once in the first 17 matches of the year. Like his club, he is starting to recapture his best at the perfect time of the year. – Dejan Kalinic

3) This Giant is still the game's best key defender

There's some great key defenders in the AFL, but Sam Taylor showed again on Saturday why he's numero uno. Pitted against Gold Coast's Ben King, who entered the round in second place on the Coleman Medal table and fresh off a bag of six goals against Carlton, Taylor dominated. He was so physical and so attentive to the young Suns forward, keeping him to just two second-half goals while gathering eight intercept possessions of his own. Injury has repeatedly dogged Taylor over his career, keeping him to just one All-Australian blazer in 2022, but he's well and truly on track to add another to the collection this year. – Michael Whiting

Sam Taylor and Ben King compete for the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

4) McGrath move has given Scott food for thought

Andrew McGrath spent a large portion of Friday night's match against St Kilda in the midfield in the absence of Bombers' skipper Zach Merrett, who was out with a broken hand. The former No.1 draft pick finished with a season-high 35 disposals and nine tackles, whilst having a game-high nine score involvements. Usually a defender, he spent the majority of the game lining up on Saints star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, and Brad Scott was thrilled with his performance, saying: "I was very, very happy with Andrew McGrath's game on him ... Wanganeen-Milera had his moments, I think he's probably always going to have his moments, but I thought McGrath was exceptional for us,". McGrath's defensive work was welcomed as was his quick decision making under pressure and it will be interesting to see if Scott gives McGrath further time in the midfield in their final two games of the season, and potentially next year. - Phoebe McWilliams

Andrew McGrath during Essendon's game against St Kilda in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Cool heads are needed for Freo redemption

A lack of composure was Fremantle's biggest shortcoming as it turned in a horror performance against a brilliant Brisbane on Friday night, and cool heads will be needed to ensure they don't miss their one shot at redemption. The issues started in the backline, where costly turnovers allowed the Lions to score 52 points from forward half intercepts. Then, when the Dockers were able to break through with their ball movement, they failed to stay cool and capitalise, kicking only 1.4 from the defensive half (compared to 8.4 and 5.1 in recent wins against Collingwood and Hawthorn). Fremantle didn't rise to the occasion in one of the biggest home and away games in its history, and redeeming that effort on the road against the Western Bulldogs next Sunday will be a mental challenge with everything on the line. - Nathan Schmook

Neil Erasmus looks dejected after Fremantle's loss to Brisbane in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6) This Swan is better than a back-up ruck

Peter Ladhams has rarely been able to put his best foot forward since moving from Port Adelaide to Sydney in 2021 in search of greater opportunities. The 204cm ruck had only played 30 matches for the Swans before lining up against the Cats on Sunday as a run of injury, suspension and middling form forced the club to turn to other options. Ladhams has hardly had a look in since Brodie Grundy arrived ahead of last season, but with the All-Australian contender sidelined due to concussion, the back-up ruck made the most of his opportunity. The out-of-contract 29-year-old finished with 17 disposals and a game-high 10 clearances, as well as two goals, to justify the new deal the Swans have put in front of him. It was a performance that may have caught the eye, too, so other clubs could well come knocking in the off-season. - Martin Pegan

Peter Ladhams celebrates a goal for Sydney against Geelong in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

7) This Blue is key to a Carlton bounce back in 2026

A fit and firing Sam Walsh would undoubtedly be on Carlton's wishlist for 2026, but if it wasn't near the top, it definitely would have jumped up a few spots in light of Saturday's exhibition against Port Adelaide. Walsh collected 28 disposals, five clearances and almost topped it off with two majors in his first game back from a 10-week injury layoff, but it was the way he complemented Carlton's greater engine room with his inside-to-outside transition that was his best feature on Saturday afternoon. The 2021 John Nicholls medallist has been marred by several troublesome injuries over the past few seasons, but should he be in top shape come the first game of 2026, Carlton fans will be relishing the possibilities of what might be. - Chris Nice

Sam Walsh in action during the R23 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

8) If Darcy or Naughton doesn't get you ...

In his second season at the club, 20-year-old Jordan Croft made a strong debut for the Bulldogs in their drubbing of West Coast on Sunday afternoon. The athletic tall kicked two goals and took three strong contested marks, catching the eye of Bulldogs fans. It now means the Dogs are a triple threat when it comes to key forwards, with Sam Darcy (208cm), Croft (201cm) and Aaron Naughton (196cm) leading the line. All looked dangerous against the Eagles, kicking eight goals between them, and could be the answer to beating Fremantle in their winner-takes-all match next Sunday. Luke Beveridge and his coaches will have a selection headache when looking at the best match-up for the do-or-die clash against the Dockers, with Croft showing he can make an impact at the highest level. - Phoebe McWilliams

9) The Roos may have found their ideal midfield mix

It took until late in the season, but North Melbourne may have found its starting midfield for 2026. While gun ruck Tristan Xerri missed round 21 due to suspension, the mix started then when George Wardlaw returned, and has stuck. Alongside Wardlaw, Harry Sheezel and Luke Davies-Uniacke have taken the bulk of centre bounces since, along with veteran Luke Parker, and the mix looks perfect for the Roos, including in Sunday's comfortable win over Richmond in Hobart. It has seen captain Jy Simpkin pushed to a wing and Tom Powell move forward, and it could be the mix that takes the Kangaroos into the future. – Dejan Kalinic