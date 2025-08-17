Rhylee West celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs made light work of West Coast on Sunday afternoon, defeating the 18th placed Eagles by 94 points at Marvel Stadium.

The win makes it four in a row for the Bulldogs and keeps their finals hopes alive with one round remaining in the home and away season.

The victory moves the Bulldogs to eighth place on the ladder, and they now need to defeat Fremantle next week to cement their place in this year's finals.

Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton kicked three goals apiece as they continue to build on their impressive season together, as did Rhylee West, whose hard work up forward helped secure the big 19.12 (126) to 4.8 (32) win in front of a crowd of 21,207.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:09 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 West's work-rate is rewarded after terrific tackle and flush Rhylee West gets on the move and nails his third major after bringing the pressure in the middle

00:20 Big Bailey flies over Bont and sticks the super sit Bailey J. Williams gets the ride over Marcus Bontempelli and brings down a huge grab

00:36 Crafty West has his say after slick Dogs play Rhylee West works through a fine finish after the Western Bulldogs moves the ball nicely by hand

00:32 Lethal lefties: Bont and Ed go bang-bang as stars get to work Ed Richards curls home a cool finish before Marcus Bontempelli fires a trademark strike to extend his side's lead

01:04 Father-son Dog's second bite is sweet after teammate steals moment Jordan Croft flies high and snaps his first AFL goal to delight his father Matthew in the stands, just after Aaron Naughton marked his first attempt on the goal line

00:51 ‘Just does everything well’: Big Darcy looking dangerous Sam Darcy picks up where he left off last week with a couple of strong marks and finishes to kickstart the Dogs

The Bulldogs talls were joined by debutant Jordan Croft who impressed in his first game, kicking two goals and taking three big contested marks. The 201cm forward is the son of Matthew Croft who played 186 games for the club, predominantly in defence.

Midfielders Marcus Bontempelli (31 possessions, 10 clearances, 573m gained) and Ed Richards (25 disposals, seven score involvements) stood out as did winger Sam Davidson, who had an excellent return in his first game since round 19 to finish with 15 disposals and a career-high three goals.

Goals were few and far between for the Eagles who will be disappointed with the loss, particularly after the young side took it up to ladder-leading Adelaide a week earlier.

Statistically the Eagles were competitive in clearances, with just two less than the Dogs at the final siren, but West Coast was unable to convert these into goals, the team's inaccuracy costing them a more flattering scoreline.

Tom McCarthy, who joined the Eagles in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, performed well again in his ninth match to finish with 25 disposals, making it the seventh time in his short career that he's registered more than 20 disposals in a game.

Another bright spark for the Eagles was 19-year-old Jobe Shanahan who provided a strong presence up forward taking six marks, but his inaccuracy cost him, recording just three behinds.

The only blemish on the Dogs' big win was a corked hip to Lachie McNeil who was subbed out of the game in the third quarter following a marking contest.

Dogs unveil another father-son

West, Darcy, Liberatore and Croft. No, we're not talking about Footscray in the '90s. Joining Rylee West, Sam Darcy and Tom Liberatore in today's match was another Bulldogs father-son, Jordan Croft. Unlike his father Matthew who played 186 games for the club from 1991-2004 in defence, the debutant spent most of his time up forward, kicking two goals and having six score involvements.

The Bont ticks off another milestone

The Bulldogs' skipper has achieved a lot in his career and today he notched up another milestone, kicking his 250th goal. It's a feat that's taken him 257 games, the Bulldogs legend registering goal 250 just before half-time. The 'Bont' finished the match with two goals and two behinds, to go with his 31 disposals.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.5 11.7 15.7 19.12 (126)

WEST COAST 0.1 2.5 3.8 4.8 (32)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Darcy 3, Davidson 3, Naughton 3, West 3, Bontempelli 2, Croft 2, Richards 2, Freijah

West Coast: Cripps, Flynn, Long, Owies

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Richards, Dale, Davidson, West

West Coast: Maric, Baker, McCarthy, Owies, Graham

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Lachie McNeil (corked hip)

West Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Ryley Sanders (replaced Lachie McNeil in the third quarter)

West Coast: Jacob Newton (replaced Tyler Brockman in the third quarter)

Crowd: 21,207 at Marvel Stadium