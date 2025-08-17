Harry Sheezel paid tribute to his Roos teammates after his 54-disposal game against the Tigers

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY Sheezel has credited his teammates and the ball falling in his lap after equalling the all-time disposal record in North Melbourne's 48-point victory over Richmond.

The 20-year-old picked up 54 touches on Sunday afternoon in Hobart, on par with Tom Mitchell's effort for Hawthorn against Collingwood in 2018.

Sheezel, who also finished with two goals, surpassed the Kangaroos' club record of 44 possessions – jointly held by Brent Harvey, Phil Kelly and Ryan Bastinac – in the fourth quarter.

He reached 28 disposals and five clearances in the first half and went on with the job in the second to become the first 50-plus disposal player since Lachie Neale in 2019.

"That's crazy. I'm not (just) saying it, but it just came to me because of the work of my teammates," Sheezel told Fox Footy.

"The ball just fell in my lap. It was just one of those days where it clicked."

North coach Alastair Clarkson said Sheezel's exploits were part of a group effort as the Kangaroos finished with 431 disposals to Richmond's 297.

"When so many of our players are doing well in the middle of the field they can share the ball around," he said.

"We had more handballs than kicks. That’s not always a great sign but it demonstrates we were prepared to win the ball on the inside and feed it to the outside."

North's fifth win of the year came at a cost, with Cam Zurhaar awaiting scans after limping off with an ankle problem early in the second quarter.

The Tigers had their own problems, with key defender Nick Vlastuin also hobbling off with a likely fractured ankle after falling awkwardly in a heavy collision.

08:43 'We were prepared to win the ball on the inside and feed it to the outside': Clarkson Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 23's match against Richmond

07:33 'That third quarter wasn't good enough': Yze Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 23’s match against North Melbourne

03:25 Ball-magnet Sheezel equals AFL record in historic performance Harry Sheezel collects a competition-high 54 disposals and kicks two majors in an outing for the ages

08:13 Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:43 Raise the bat Harry: Star Roo’s 50th touch after Rioli almost spoils party Harry Sheezel reaches his 50th disposal of the match to delight the home crowd after Maurice Rioli jnr initially prevented his milestone with a sensational tackle

00:42 Matt's moment follows his brother as debutant swarmed Matt Whitlock reads the drop and drills his first AFL goal, just a day after brother Jack kicked his first career goal for Port Adelaide

00:45 ‘That’s spellbinding’: Roo’s crazy Goal of the Year contender defies logic Paul Curtis submits a late entry for Goal of the Year with this remarkable effort from the tightest of angles

00:41 Konstanty impacts twice in seconds as Sheezel shoots true again Jacob Konstanty finishes the chaotic play before assisting Harry Sheezel's smooth strike just moments later

01:01 Key Tiger goes down as clean Sheezel is all class Nick Vlastuin lands awkwardly and comes from the field in the hands of trainers after Harry Sheezel's nice running finish

00:36 Magic Maurice gets the bend with checkside gem Maurice Rioli jnr finds a pocket of space and works through a brilliant banana to please his teammates and coach Adem Yze

00:47 Gun Roo in agony after awkward tangle brings major concerns Cam Zurhaar is subbed out of the game with an ankle injury following this incident

00:38 Superb Jy threads the eye as Roos brings the early pressure Jy Simpkin nails a lovely finish from the angle after North Melbourne creates the forward-half turnover

00:46 Big Lynch bangs two in a minute in ominous signs Tom Lynch finishes sweetly from distance before converting a terrific contested mark just seconds later

00:52 Slick Kangas go coast to coast and Zurhaar makes the most Cam Zurhaar dribbles a perfect bouncing finish after North Melbourne attacks quickly from full-back

"He went back with the fly and that's why he's such a good player – the courage to go back" Richmond coach Adem Yze said.

"He's had a great season and unfortunately he's going to miss next week and can't finish off the season with the boys."

North forward Paul Curtis notched a career-high five goals, featuring several snaps from tight angles, and a one-handed grab.

Remarkably, 11 of the top 12 disposal-getters for the game wore blue and white.

"That third quarter wasn't good enough. We were in the fight up until halftime," Yze said.

"The dam wall opened. It was just not good enough and our boys know that."