HARRY Sheezel has credited his teammates and the ball falling in his lap after equalling the all-time disposal record in North Melbourne's 48-point victory over Richmond.
The 20-year-old picked up 54 touches on Sunday afternoon in Hobart, on par with Tom Mitchell's effort for Hawthorn against Collingwood in 2018.
Sheezel, who also finished with two goals, surpassed the Kangaroos' club record of 44 possessions – jointly held by Brent Harvey, Phil Kelly and Ryan Bastinac – in the fourth quarter.
He reached 28 disposals and five clearances in the first half and went on with the job in the second to become the first 50-plus disposal player since Lachie Neale in 2019.
"That's crazy. I'm not (just) saying it, but it just came to me because of the work of my teammates," Sheezel told Fox Footy.
"The ball just fell in my lap. It was just one of those days where it clicked."
North coach Alastair Clarkson said Sheezel's exploits were part of a group effort as the Kangaroos finished with 431 disposals to Richmond's 297.
"When so many of our players are doing well in the middle of the field they can share the ball around," he said.
"We had more handballs than kicks. That’s not always a great sign but it demonstrates we were prepared to win the ball on the inside and feed it to the outside."
North's fifth win of the year came at a cost, with Cam Zurhaar awaiting scans after limping off with an ankle problem early in the second quarter.
The Tigers had their own problems, with key defender Nick Vlastuin also hobbling off with a likely fractured ankle after falling awkwardly in a heavy collision.
"He went back with the fly and that's why he's such a good player – the courage to go back" Richmond coach Adem Yze said.
"He's had a great season and unfortunately he's going to miss next week and can't finish off the season with the boys."
North forward Paul Curtis notched a career-high five goals, featuring several snaps from tight angles, and a one-handed grab.
Remarkably, 11 of the top 12 disposal-getters for the game wore blue and white.
"That third quarter wasn't good enough. We were in the fight up until halftime," Yze said.
"The dam wall opened. It was just not good enough and our boys know that."