We take a closer look at the impending player milestones to watch for in 2026

Scott Pendlebury celebrates victory following the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL EYES will be on the evergreen Scott Pendlebury early in 2026 as he closes in on Brent Harvey's all-time games record, and he could do it on the biggest home-and-away stage of all.

The Collingwood superstar will begin his 21st season on 425 career games, just seven shy of Harvey's 432-game mark. It means if he plays every game to start the season, he will equal the record in round seven, in front of a packed MCG on Anzac Day against Essendon.

Pendlebury could then take the record outright the following Thursday night in another MCG blockbuster against Hawthorn, while the Pies will face Geelong in another huge MCG clash the following week.

Whether Pendlebury, who will be 38 when the season begins, plays every game to start the season remains to be seen, with consecutive interstate trips to Brisbane (in round four) and Adelaide (for Gather Round in round five) to no doubt be part of the club's management of their veteran player. Pendlebury played consecutive road games in rounds five and six in 2025, but was managed for the trip to Perth to play Fremantle in round nine.

The 350 club won't gain any new members in 2026 following the retirements of Greater Western Sydney champion Callan Ward (327 games) and Essendon and North Melbourne veteran Todd Goldstein (345), while Port Adelaide games record holder Travis Boak (387) pulled up stumps 13 games shy of the 400-game milestone.

Travis Boak waves to the Port Adelaide crowd after his final AFL game in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With the additional retirements of three-time premiership Hawk Luke Breust (308) and Geelong's dual premiership hero Mitch Duncan (305), just seven current players have played more than 300 games - Pendlebury, Patrick Dangerfield, Steele Sidebottom, Jack Darling, Luke Parker, Dayne Zorko and Taylor Walker- while another nine could join them in 2026.

Note: The maximum number of games a player can play this season is 28 (23 home-and-away games plus five finals, should their team participate in Wildcard Round)

300 games

It could be a special Gather Round for Geelong veteran Mark Blicavs, who is set to be the first player to reach the 300-game milestone in 2026.

Blicavs is five games shy of the mark which means, pending form and fitness, the 34-year-old may celebrate game No.300 during the festival of footy in South Australia.

Brisbane co-captain Lachie Neale, assuming he doesn't miss any games to that point, is on track to play game 300 the following week against Melbourne at the MCG.

Lachie Neale celebrates with his medal after Brisbane's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Geelong on September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Pending fitness, Jack Gunston and Jeremy Cameron should also reach the milestone in 2026 while a handful of other veterans will need everything to go their way to get there before the end of the campaign.

Unbreakable Magpie Jack Crisp continues to push out his consecutive games record, which now sits at 262 on the trot. Should he continue his unblemished streak in 2026, there's a slim chance he could hit the 300-game milestone during the final series if the Magpies can make it that far and play at least three finals.

Players within reach of 300 career games: Mark Blicavs (295) Lachie Neale (294), Jack Gunston (283), Jeremy Cameron (280), Brad Hill (277), Jack Crisp (274), Ollie Wines (273), Dane Rampe (272), Jamie Cripps (272)

250 games

A trio of Demons are on the cusp of their 250-game milestone, with Tom McDonald set to be the first cab off the rank if he plays in round one against St Kilda at the MCG.

Veteran forward Jake Melksham and superstar ruck Max Gawn will follow in consecutive weeks, giving the Dees plenty to celebrate early on in the season.

Tom McDonald and Max Gawn sing the team song after Melbourne's win over Geelong at the MCG in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ex-Demon and Magpie Brodie Grundy is just eight games shy of reaching the 250-game mark, while there's another 14 players who could hit 250 games during the year.

While technically within range of the milestone, Giants star Josh Kelly is won't get there in 2026, having been ruled out until at least the final third of the season after undergoing major hip surgery.

Players within reach of 250 career games: Tom McDonald (249), Jake Melksham (248), Max Gawn (247), Brodie Grundy (242), Harris Andrews (239), Jack Viney (237), Dion Prestia (237), Tom Lynch (236), Nick Haynes (234), Ryan Lester (233), Patrick Cripps (230), Josh Kelly (230), Brayden Maynard (229), Taylor Adams (229), Rhys Stanley (229), Jake Stringer (227), Stephen Coniglio (227), Isaac Heeney (224)

Goalkicking

Another big season from Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron could see him hit the 800-goal milestone in the latter stages of the season.

The 32-year-old currently sits on 736 goals following a career-best return of 88 in 2025.

Cameron will be one of only 13 men in VFL/AFL history to reach the 800-goal milestone, should he get there. How high can he go?

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's preliminary final against Hawthorn on September 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Adelaide veteran Taylor Walker is within touching distance of the 700-goal mark, currently sitting on 680 goals.

A handful of other players are also within range of notable goalkicking milestones, including Roo Jack Darling (556), Hawk Jack Gunston (554), Tiger Tom Lynch (488), Lion Charlie Cameron (436) and the Giants' Toby Greene (416).