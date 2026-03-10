Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Curtin
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Mark Keane
|Leg
|10-14 weeks
|Izak Rankine
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Back
|Test
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Thilthorpe is expected to be available after managing back soreness, with the star forward set to resume full training this week. Midfielder James Peatling has recovered from a hamstring injury and will be available. Hinge has completed his first week of rehab running as he recovers from a back injury, while Curtin has started running on an anti-gravity treadmill as he targets a return inside the next three months. Rankine is unavailable for the season-opener due to suspension but has recovered from a hamstring injury. Likewise Isaac Cumming and Callum Ah Chee, while Jake Soligo is back in full training after he sought recent treatment for an irregular heartbeat. Among the new names pushing to debut are draftee Mitchell Marsh, young midfielder Charlie Edwards and key tall Toby Murray. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harris Andrews
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Zac Bailey
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Cody Curtin
|Chest
|TBC
|Tom Doedee
|Wrist
|1 week
|Koby Evans
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Darcy Gardiner
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Mid-season
|Luke Lloyd
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Hugh McCluggage
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Ben Murphy
|Chest
|TBC
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Chris Fagan has some serious juggling to do ahead of Saturday night's match against Sydney at the SCG, with current All-Australians Andrews, McCluggage and Bailey missing from the team that lost to the Western Bulldogs, along with lockdown defender Gardiner. Barring any mishaps, Sam Draper appears certain to play his first game for the Lions, moving impressive debutant Zane Zakostelsky from the back-up ruck to a key defensive role, while Darragh Joyce will almost certainly bolster the back six. Lincoln McCarthy could play his first game in almost two years, while Will McLachlan would also be in the frame for a half-forward spot. Top-10 draft pick Dan Annable could be in line for a debut with fellow Academy graduate Sam Marshall also in contention to cover the absence of McCluggage. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Francis Evans
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Nic Newman
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Billy Wilson
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
The Blues will lose Saad for the next fortnight, but could call upon a number of options as replacements after Blake Acres (shoulder), Lachie Cowan (calf) and Matt Carroll (hamstring) all made it through a VFL practice match last weekend. Nick Haynes (ankle) has returned to full training, but will make his comeback through the reserves. Cerra, Cottrell and Evans won't be considered until after the side's round two bye at the earliest. Expect the likes of Jordan Boyd, Hudson O'Keeffe, Flynn Young, Wade Derksen and Talor Byrne to be among those vying to return to Michael Voss' senior side. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Howe
|Calf
|1 week
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Moore will need to prove his fitness at main training on Thursday before being cleared to return from a calf strain on Saturday night. Howe has been ruled out for another week. Oscar Steene and Joel Cochran were included in the 26-man squad against St Kilda but are still hunting debuts. Lachie Sullivan was also an emergency in Opening Round. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cillian Bourke
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Angus Clarke
|Syndesmosis
|6-8 weeks
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|TBC
|Isaac Kako
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Rhys Unwin
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers may opt against risking Kako (hamstring) as the young gun pushes to play in their opener against Hawthorn on Friday night. No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey is back in training, but isn't among the draftees in contention to debut after his interrupted pre-season. Dyson Sharp, Max Kondogiannis and Hussien El Achkar will make their AFL debuts, while Jacob Farrow has made an impression this pre-season. The Bombers have also provided timeframes for two of their ACL victims of last season in Bryan and Edwards. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brennan Cox
|Calf
|1 week
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Charlie Nicholls
|Foot
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Calf
|Test
|Aiden Riddle
|Ankle
|1 week
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Pearce got through the first of Fremantle's two key training days on Tuesday and should be available to take on Geelong. Key defensive sidekick Cox has been ruled out, however, after missing the session, with Hugh Davies and Oscar McDonald both options to replace him. Hayden Young was also missing on Tuesday after lower leg soreness following the AAMI Community Series. He could yet prove his fitness on Thursday. Sam Switkowski has cleared concussion protocols and is available. Frederick's injury could open the door for draftee Tobyn Murray, while pre-season selection Chris Scerri has also impressed with his speed in a half-forward role. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jeremy Cameron
|Quad
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|Test
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|TBC
|Jacob Molier
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Cameron and Dangerfield will play against Fremantle as long as they get through main training on Thursday, with the club suggesting the pair was very close to playing in Opening Round against Gold Coast. Ruck Rhys Stanley will likely play in this week's VFL practice match. Stengle is still some time away as he works on an individual program after missing a significant chunk of the pre-season while on personal leave. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Beau Addinsall
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|6-plus weeks
|Max Knobel
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Jai Murray
|Leg
|6-plus weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Finger
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
No fresh injuries for the Suns and a landslide win over Geelong means it's hard to see many changes for Sunday's twilight game against West Coast. Jed Walter is available after a one-week suspension and is right in the frame, but Jy Farrar was preferred at the end of last season and did an excellent job against the Cats. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan impressed in a VFL practice match last Friday, kicking five goals, but would probably need another match or two based on comments from coach Damien Hardwick. The same goes for Charlie Ballard and Jake Rogers, who successfully got through the same match in their respective comebacks from injury. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Aaron Cadman
|Pelvis
|2 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
The Giants hope Leek Aleer (groin) and Toby McMullin (hamstring) will put their names up for selection this week, having been cleared to return to full duties. But the likes of Bedford, Cadman and Taylor have had their return dates pushed back. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Groin
|TBC
|Will Day
|Shoulder
|3 months
|Henry Hustwaite
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Matt LeRay
|Ankle
|Test
|Cam Mackenzie
|Concussion
|Test
|Cam Nairn
|Back
|Test
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Mackenzie will need to train fully on Wednesday and then pull up fine on Thursday to exit concussion protocols ahead of Friday night. Hustwaite suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will be out for at least a fortnight. Flynn Perez was included in the 26 against GWS after signing a contract for 2026 and will be considered. Noah Mraz was the other travelling emergency in Opening Round and is hunting a debut, along with Aidan Schubert, while Calsher Dear played in a VFL practice match for Box Hill after being overlooked at selection. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Campbell
|Neck
|TBC
|Matt Jefferson
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Luker Kentfield
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Kalani White
|Glandular fever
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
A key trio have been cleared to face St Kilda on Sunday, with coach Steven King confirming to AFL.com.au on Tuesday that pre-season standout Jai Culley (arm), recruit Brody Mihocek (concussion) and star forward Bayley Fritsch (hand) are all available after overcoming injury. A debut could be on the cards for exciting forward Latrelle Pickett, who the Demons took with pick No.12 in last year's draft. Ex-Saints captain Jack Steele and former Hawk Changkuoth Jiath are a good chance to play their first games in the red and blue, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield (knee) and Jack Henderson (sacrum) have also been passed fit ahead of round one. Young forwards Kentfield (knee) and Jefferson (foot) are at least a month away, while no timeline has been set for Viney's return with the veteran continuing to battle an Achilles issue. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Taylor Goad
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Riley Hardeman
|Ankle
|Test
|Charlie Spargo
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|TBC
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas have cleared Colby McKercher (finger) to play in round one, while Luke McDonald (wrist) is also in contention after making it through a VFL practice match last weekend. Aidan Corr (calf) will continue his recovery through the VFL, but is making progress. Hardeman is still 50/50 and will face a fitness test later this week, but Spargo will miss out after entering concussion protocols. Wardlaw is expected to be available from round two, but the club may take a cautious approach to his latest soft tissue setback. Callum Coleman-Jones played in that VFL practice match last weekend, which would suggest Cooper Trembath is ahead in the ruck-forward race. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Cochrane
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Mani Liddy
|Groin
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|11-13 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Season
|Ollie Wines
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Almost an entire squad for Josh Carr to pick from ahead of round one against North Melbourne on Sunday. Miles Bergman (foot) will be available after being rested against West Coast in the AAMI Community Series, as will Jack Lukosius (groin) who missed the same match. Most of the big decisions for Carr revolve around the edges of his 23, with Ewan Mackinlay staking a strong case against the Eagles. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Sam Cumming
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Taj Hotton
|Hip
|TBC
|Mykelti Lefau
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Samson Ryan
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Sims
|Elbow/Foot
|TBC
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|6-10 weeks
|Nick Vlastuin
|Conditioning
|Test
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Prestia has been ruled out of Richmond's round one clash with Carlton, while Ollie Hayes-Brown (patella) is available should the Tigers opt for two rucks. Sims has returned to running, while Clarke's slated trip to high performance clinic Aspetar in Qatar has been cancelled due to unrest in the region. Sam Grlj is a chance to make his debut this week, while Jonty Faull (concussion) and Noah Balta (hamstring) are also available. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Byrnes
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Adductor
|2-3 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Max King
|Calf/knee
|TBC
|Rowan Marshall
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Liam O'Connell
|Facial fractures
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Marshall entered concussion protocols on Sunday night and won't be available against Melbourne this Sunday. Dow has been sidelined with knee swelling out of the VFL and will spend up to a month on the sidelines, while Clark suffered a low-grade adductor strain in the reserves. Charlie Banfield was included in the 26-man squad against Collingwood after an impressive maiden summer and is in the hunt for a debut. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|TBC
|Ned Bowman
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|TBC
|Billy Cootee
|Thigh
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Quad
|Test
|Jesse Dattoli
|Foot
|Test
|Tom Hanily
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Max King
|Back
|5 months
|Jevan Phillipou
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
There's unlikely to be many, if any, changes to Sydney's side to face Brisbane after their dominant second half against Carlton last week. There would have been a temptation to rush back Cunningham from injury given he's played a lockdown role on Charlie Cameron in the past, but he is set to return via the VFL, as will veteran midfielder Taylor Adams, while youngsters Dattoli and Phillipou are also a chance to return in the twos. Tom Papley will again be on managed minutes after he played just 57 per cent game time against the Blues, while Angus Sheldrick will be a watch after he played just 56 per cent. The timeline for Campbell remains unclear, but he'll be a long-term absentee. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee
|TBC
|Liam Baker
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Gross
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Hutchinson
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Fred Rodriguez
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Harry Schoenberg
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Bailey Williams
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Reuben Ginbey will be available to take on Gold Coast after recovering from a sore toe joint in a big boost for the Eagles and their injury-hit defence. Midfielder Tim Kelly has also recovered from a hamstring injury, while Liam Duggan has cleared concussion protocols. Midfielder Graham has hurdles to clear this week but is pushing to prove his fitness after a hamstring injury. Starcevich has suffered a setback with an existing calf injury, delaying his club debut for at least three weeks. Important defender Brady Hough will be available after missing the AAMI Community Series, with draftees Josh Lindsay, Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler all making strong cases to debut in the Eagles' season opener at People First Stadium. Co-captain Baker will miss due to suspension. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Ryan Gardner
|Groin
|Test
|Arthur Jones
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Ryley Sanders
|Concussion
|Test
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Walker
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 10, 2026
In the mix
Luke Beveridge will be forced to make one change after Jones entered concussion protocols from the incident involving Harris Andrews. Sanders is on track to be available for Saturday's game against Greater Western Sydney, while Treloar didn't play in the VFL on the weekend but will play some minutes this weekend if he trains fully. - Josh Gabelich