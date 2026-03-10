Hugh McCluggage during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Curtin Knee 8-12 weeks Mitch Hinge Back 4-6 weeks Mark Keane Leg 10-14 weeks Izak Rankine Suspension Round 2 Riley Thilthorpe Back Test Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Thilthorpe is expected to be available after managing back soreness, with the star forward set to resume full training this week. Midfielder James Peatling has recovered from a hamstring injury and will be available. Hinge has completed his first week of rehab running as he recovers from a back injury, while Curtin has started running on an anti-gravity treadmill as he targets a return inside the next three months. Rankine is unavailable for the season-opener due to suspension but has recovered from a hamstring injury. Likewise Isaac Cumming and Callum Ah Chee, while Jake Soligo is back in full training after he sought recent treatment for an irregular heartbeat. Among the new names pushing to debut are draftee Mitchell Marsh, young midfielder Charlie Edwards and key tall Toby Murray. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Suspension Round 5 Zac Bailey Suspension Round 3 Cody Curtin Chest TBC Tom Doedee Wrist 1 week Koby Evans Ankle 2-3 weeks Darcy Gardiner Suspension Round 3 Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Luke Lloyd Ankle 1-2 weeks Hugh McCluggage Calf 1-2 weeks Conor McKenna Hamstring 4-6 weeks Ben Murphy Chest TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 4 weeks Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Chris Fagan has some serious juggling to do ahead of Saturday night's match against Sydney at the SCG, with current All-Australians Andrews, McCluggage and Bailey missing from the team that lost to the Western Bulldogs, along with lockdown defender Gardiner. Barring any mishaps, Sam Draper appears certain to play his first game for the Lions, moving impressive debutant Zane Zakostelsky from the back-up ruck to a key defensive role, while Darragh Joyce will almost certainly bolster the back six. Lincoln McCarthy could play his first game in almost two years, while Will McLachlan would also be in the frame for a half-forward spot. Top-10 draft pick Dan Annable could be in line for a debut with fellow Academy graduate Sam Marshall also in contention to cover the absence of McCluggage. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring 2-3 weeks Matt Cottrell Knee 2-3 weeks Francis Evans Knee 2-3 weeks Jesse Motlop Knee Season Nic Newman Suspension Round 3 Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Adam Saad Hamstring 2-3 weeks Billy Wilson Foot TBC Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will lose Saad for the next fortnight, but could call upon a number of options as replacements after Blake Acres (shoulder), Lachie Cowan (calf) and Matt Carroll (hamstring) all made it through a VFL practice match last weekend. Nick Haynes (ankle) has returned to full training, but will make his comeback through the reserves. Cerra, Cottrell and Evans won't be considered until after the side's round two bye at the earliest. Expect the likes of Jordan Boyd, Hudson O'Keeffe, Flynn Young, Wade Derksen and Talor Byrne to be among those vying to return to Michael Voss' senior side. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Howe Calf 1 week Reef McInnes Knee 3-5 weeks Darcy Moore Calf Test Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Moore will need to prove his fitness at main training on Thursday before being cleared to return from a calf strain on Saturday night. Howe has been ruled out for another week. Oscar Steene and Joel Cochran were included in the 26-man squad against St Kilda but are still hunting debuts. Lachie Sullivan was also an emergency in Opening Round. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Bourke Hamstring 6-7 weeks Nick Bryan Knee 4-5 weeks Angus Clarke Syndesmosis 6-8 weeks Tom Edwards Knee 2 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee TBC Isaac Kako Hamstring Test Nic Martin Knee Season Jordan Ridley Calf 2 weeks Will Setterfield Foot 5-6 weeks Rhys Unwin Calf 1 week Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers may opt against risking Kako (hamstring) as the young gun pushes to play in their opener against Hawthorn on Friday night. No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey is back in training, but isn't among the draftees in contention to debut after his interrupted pre-season. Dyson Sharp, Max Kondogiannis and Hussien El Achkar will make their AFL debuts, while Jacob Farrow has made an impression this pre-season. The Bombers have also provided timeframes for two of their ACL victims of last season in Bryan and Edwards. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brennan Cox Calf 1 week Michael Frederick Ankle 4-6 weeks Charlie Nicholls Foot Test Alex Pearce Calf Test Aiden Riddle Ankle 1 week Sam Sturt Knee TBC Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Pearce got through the first of Fremantle's two key training days on Tuesday and should be available to take on Geelong. Key defensive sidekick Cox has been ruled out, however, after missing the session, with Hugh Davies and Oscar McDonald both options to replace him. Hayden Young was also missing on Tuesday after lower leg soreness following the AAMI Community Series. He could yet prove his fitness on Thursday. Sam Switkowski has cleared concussion protocols and is available. Frederick's injury could open the door for draftee Tobyn Murray, while pre-season selection Chris Scerri has also impressed with his speed in a half-forward role. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Jeremy Cameron Quad Test Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot TBC Jacob Molier Foot 7-9 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Cameron and Dangerfield will play against Fremantle as long as they get through main training on Thursday, with the club suggesting the pair was very close to playing in Opening Round against Gold Coast. Ruck Rhys Stanley will likely play in this week's VFL practice match. Stengle is still some time away as he works on an individual program after missing a significant chunk of the pre-season while on personal leave. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Beau Addinsall Hamstring 4-6 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee 6-plus weeks Max Knobel Ankle 1-3 weeks Jai Murray Leg 6-plus weeks Matt Rowell Finger 4-6 weeks Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

No fresh injuries for the Suns and a landslide win over Geelong means it's hard to see many changes for Sunday's twilight game against West Coast. Jed Walter is available after a one-week suspension and is right in the frame, but Jy Farrar was preferred at the end of last season and did an excellent job against the Cats. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan impressed in a VFL practice match last Friday, kicking five goals, but would probably need another match or two based on comments from coach Damien Hardwick. The same goes for Charlie Ballard and Jake Rogers, who successfully got through the same match in their respective comebacks from injury. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring TBC Toby Bedford Hamstring 2 weeks Aaron Cadman Pelvis 2 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 3 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Sam Taylor Hamstring 6-8 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

The Giants hope Leek Aleer (groin) and Toby McMullin (hamstring) will put their names up for selection this week, having been cleared to return to full duties. But the likes of Bedford, Cadman and Taylor have had their return dates pushed back. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Groin TBC Will Day Shoulder 3 months Henry Hustwaite Ankle 2-4 weeks Matt LeRay Ankle Test Cam Mackenzie Concussion Test Cam Nairn Back Test Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Mackenzie will need to train fully on Wednesday and then pull up fine on Thursday to exit concussion protocols ahead of Friday night. Hustwaite suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will be out for at least a fortnight. Flynn Perez was included in the 26 against GWS after signing a contract for 2026 and will be considered. Noah Mraz was the other travelling emergency in Opening Round and is hunting a debut, along with Aidan Schubert, while Calsher Dear played in a VFL practice match for Box Hill after being overlooked at selection. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot 8-10 weeks Tom Campbell Neck TBC Matt Jefferson Foot 4-6 weeks Luker Kentfield Knee 4-6 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles 2-4 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Kalani White Glandular fever 4-6 weeks Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

A key trio have been cleared to face St Kilda on Sunday, with coach Steven King confirming to AFL.com.au on Tuesday that pre-season standout Jai Culley (arm), recruit Brody Mihocek (concussion) and star forward Bayley Fritsch (hand) are all available after overcoming injury. A debut could be on the cards for exciting forward Latrelle Pickett, who the Demons took with pick No.12 in last year's draft. Ex-Saints captain Jack Steele and former Hawk Changkuoth Jiath are a good chance to play their first games in the red and blue, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield (knee) and Jack Henderson (sacrum) have also been passed fit ahead of round one. Young forwards Kentfield (knee) and Jefferson (foot) are at least a month away, while no timeline has been set for Viney's return with the veteran continuing to battle an Achilles issue. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Taylor Goad Ankle 3-4 weeks Riley Hardeman Ankle Test Charlie Spargo Concussion 1-2 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot TBC George Wardlaw Hamstring 1 week Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas have cleared Colby McKercher (finger) to play in round one, while Luke McDonald (wrist) is also in contention after making it through a VFL practice match last weekend. Aidan Corr (calf) will continue his recovery through the VFL, but is making progress. Hardeman is still 50/50 and will face a fitness test later this week, but Spargo will miss out after entering concussion protocols. Wardlaw is expected to be available from round two, but the club may take a cautious approach to his latest soft tissue setback. Callum Coleman-Jones played in that VFL practice match last weekend, which would suggest Cooper Trembath is ahead in the ruck-forward race. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mani Liddy Groin Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 11-13 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder TBC Ivan Soldo Knee Season Ollie Wines Suspension Round 3 Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Almost an entire squad for Josh Carr to pick from ahead of round one against North Melbourne on Sunday. Miles Bergman (foot) will be available after being rested against West Coast in the AAMI Community Series, as will Jack Lukosius (groin) who missed the same match. Most of the big decisions for Carr revolve around the edges of his 23, with Ewan Mackinlay staking a strong case against the Eagles. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL TBC Sam Cumming Shoulder TBC Taj Hotton Hip TBC Mykelti Lefau Suspension Round 2 Dion Prestia Hamstring 1 week Samson Ryan Foot 3-4 weeks Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 6-10 weeks Nick Vlastuin Conditioning Test Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Prestia has been ruled out of Richmond's round one clash with Carlton, while Ollie Hayes-Brown (patella) is available should the Tigers opt for two rucks. Sims has returned to running, while Clarke's slated trip to high performance clinic Aspetar in Qatar has been cancelled due to unrest in the region. Sam Grlj is a chance to make his debut this week, while Jonty Faull (concussion) and Noah Balta (hamstring) are also available. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Foot 6-8 weeks Hunter Clark Adductor 2-3 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 3-4 weeks Liam Henry Hamstring 5-6 weeks Max King Calf/knee TBC Rowan Marshall Concussion 1-2 weeks Liam O'Connell Facial fractures 4-5 weeks Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Marshall entered concussion protocols on Sunday night and won't be available against Melbourne this Sunday. Dow has been sidelined with knee swelling out of the VFL and will spend up to a month on the sidelines, while Clark suffered a low-grade adductor strain in the reserves. Charlie Banfield was included in the 26-man squad against Collingwood after an impressive maiden summer and is in the hunt for a debut. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riak Andrew Quad TBC Ned Bowman Hamstring 5-6 weeks Braeden Campbell Shin TBC Billy Cootee Thigh 2-3 weeks Harry Cunningham Quad Test Jesse Dattoli Foot Test Tom Hanily Shin 1-2 weeks Max King Back 5 months Jevan Phillipou Quad Test Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

There's unlikely to be many, if any, changes to Sydney's side to face Brisbane after their dominant second half against Carlton last week. There would have been a temptation to rush back Cunningham from injury given he's played a lockdown role on Charlie Cameron in the past, but he is set to return via the VFL, as will veteran midfielder Taylor Adams, while youngsters Dattoli and Phillipou are also a chance to return in the twos. Tom Papley will again be on managed minutes after he played just 57 per cent game time against the Blues, while Angus Sheldrick will be a watch after he played just 56 per cent. The timeline for Campbell remains unclear, but he'll be a long-term absentee. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee TBC Liam Baker Suspension Round 2 Tyler Brockman Knee 5 weeks Harry Edwards Concussion 1 week Jack Graham Hamstring Test Tom Gross Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jack Hutchinson Ankle 6-8 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Fred Rodriguez Foot 6-8 weeks Harry Schoenberg Suspension Round 2 Brandon Starcevich Calf 3-4 weeks Bailey Williams Groin 1-2 weeks Jack Williams Calf Test Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Reuben Ginbey will be available to take on Gold Coast after recovering from a sore toe joint in a big boost for the Eagles and their injury-hit defence. Midfielder Tim Kelly has also recovered from a hamstring injury, while Liam Duggan has cleared concussion protocols. Midfielder Graham has hurdles to clear this week but is pushing to prove his fitness after a hamstring injury. Starcevich has suffered a setback with an existing calf injury, delaying his club debut for at least three weeks. Important defender Brady Hough will be available after missing the AAMI Community Series, with draftees Josh Lindsay, Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler all making strong cases to debut in the Eagles' season opener at People First Stadium. Co-captain Baker will miss due to suspension. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Ryan Gardner Groin Test Arthur Jones Concussion 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf Test Ryley Sanders Concussion Test Laitham Vandermeer Concussion 1-2 weeks Zac Walker Ankle 5-7 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: March 10, 2026

In the mix

Luke Beveridge will be forced to make one change after Jones entered concussion protocols from the incident involving Harris Andrews. Sanders is on track to be available for Saturday's game against Greater Western Sydney, while Treloar didn't play in the VFL on the weekend but will play some minutes this weekend if he trains fully. - Josh Gabelich