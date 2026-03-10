Dylan Moore and Connor Macdonald spent a night in jail in Phoenix after trespassing and climbing onto a scissor lift

Dylan Moore in action during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN'S Dylan Moore and Connor Macdonald were arrested for trespassing during an overseas trip late last year, with Moore describing the incident as a "foolish mistake".

The pair spent a night in jail in Phoenix, Arizona, and still have a pending court date.

The 26-year-old Moore had been in Phoenix for pre-season training and admitted that a drunken decision to climb onto a scissor lift led to police taking him into custody.

"I was in the US, I was out having a few drinks, and made a foolish mistake, decided to get on a scissor lift and next thing I know the cops are there telling me to get off, and I got off, and next thing I know, I'm in police custody," Moore told Seven News.

"It's something that I'll always regret. A foolish mistake has led to a night in a jail cell and many regrets.

"I felt a bit of disappointment, regret, stress, anxiety.

"I was in a cell overnight not knowing if my friends and family knew in Australia.

"It was all just disappointment and fear of what they’re going to think."

Dylan Moore (right) is congratulated by Connor Macdonald after kicking a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Moore, who has since been stripped of the vice-captaincy, said he made contact with the club immediately, describing the calls as "really tough" and "scary".

"I was vice-captain at the time, and I should have recognised the situation and known the situation and consequences, and risks," he said.

"Having Connor there with me, as an older player, I should know (better). I feel like I've let the leaders down and Connor down."

Moore completed a diversion program that included 16 hours of education on alcohol and relationships and will also carry out community service soon.

"I've done all I can now and (I need to) just put it to one side, be the best person I can be, help the football club to finals, premiership and each day play my role," he said.

"I think this is behind me now. I just have to come into the football club and be the best person I can be and be the best mate, partner, and best family member."