Josh Weddle will go in for assessment on the back injury that looked like ending his season

Josh Weddle celebrates during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MONDAY morning is D-Day for Hawthorn star Josh Weddle and his finals hopes.

A scan then will determine whether the utility will return from his back injury, or be sidelined until next season.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Weddle had played 57 consecutive games since his senior debut and was among the Hawks' best players this year when the 21-year-old young gun was sidelined with a back injury after the round-17 win over North Melbourne.

There were initial fears his season was over, but Hawthorn is growing optimistic Weddle is on the verge of a return that would be a significant boost to the Hawks' September campaign.

"He's excited and optimistic. Out of that scan on Monday will come one of two things," coach Sam Mitchell said on Friday.

Learn More 00:38

"One, if his back hasn't quite handled the training loads we've put in front of him, in which case he'll be ruled out.

"But more optimistically, if he has handled it he'll be a chance to play some footy in the week or two after that."

Weddle will learn his finals fate a day after Hawthorn learns where it will finish in the top eight.

A massive Gabba clash on Sunday night against reigning premier Brisbane is one of the key round-24 games for shaping the finals matchups.

"We feel like we've been playing finals types of games for a long period now, so we've put ourselves in a good position," Mitchell said.

"I sound very boring and very coach-like, but control the controllables.

Mitchell is unconcerned Hawthorn has not played at the Gabba since 2019.

Learn More 01:41

"We think we can play some good footy there," he said.

It comes after the Hawks were in front at the last change in big away games over the last few weeks against Fremantle and Adelaide, only to lose.

"Leading at three-quarter time is not what we're about, is it?"

Also on Friday, the Hawks announced veteran forward Jack Gunston will play on next season.

He has kicked 60 goals this season, a career-best haul, and is coming off a bag of seven last week against Melbourne.

The 33-year-old, a three-time Hawthorn premiership player, looks set for his second All-Australian selection and his on-field form has been a welcome surprise this year for Hawthorn.