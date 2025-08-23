The Crows have overcome the Roos in an entertaining clash

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE has put a tumultuous week behind it to sew up the minor premiership without banned ace Izak Rankine, posting a 13-point win over North Melbourne.

After losing Rankine to a four-match suspension over his homophobic slur, the Crows claimed a 17.11 (113) to 15.10 (100) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

KANGAROOS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

A ninth consecutive triumph confirmed Adelaide (18-5) will top the home and away ladder for the first time since it reached the Grand Final in 2017, with the best winning ratio in club history.

It came amid the furore surrounding Rankine's homophobic taunt directed at a Collingwood opponent, which has threatened to derail the Crows' flag bid.

They comfortably passed the initial on-field test, though far greater challenges lie ahead in September, including a likely encounter with the Magpies in a qualifying final.

Saturday's mismatch loomed as a one-sided affair between sides ranked first and 16th, and Adelaide's class ultimately shone through.

Learn More 08:16

But North was competitive and refused to lie down, despite the Crows threatening to break the game open.

Adelaide, which led at every change, increased its advantage to a match-high 37 points with the first two goals of the final term.

Learn More 00:50

North breathed life into the contest with four goals in six minutes, including one in controversial fashion when Adelaide's Mark Keane failed to rush a behind and was caught by Cooper Trembath.

The ball spilled to Tom Powell, who poked home a goal that was awarded on review.

Adelaide steadied when North's Finn O'Sullivan was penalised 50 metres for not obeying the stand rule on the wing, gifting James Peatling his third major.

Riley Thilthorpe and Ben Keays also finished with three goals, while the inexperienced Billy Dowling kicked two after being called up for his first game of the season.

Learn More 00:37

Adelaide's first-year midfielder Sid Draper had just five disposals and was subbed out at three-quarter time.

Rory Laird (23 disposals) was among the Crows' major ball-winners on return from suspension, along with Sam Berry (24) and Jordan Dawson (23).

Adelaide's eighth consecutive win over the Kangaroos came despite being smashed in clearances (48-27).

Learn More 00:32

Luke Davies-Uniacke (31 disposals, 12 clearances), Luke Parker (27, 10), Harry Sheezel (32, six) Tristan Xerri (25, seven) were all busy for North, while Paul Curtis kicked three goals.

Crucial call ends Roos' charge

North was making an unlikely charge in the final quarter when a crucial call went against it. The Roos had kicked four straight goals and were within 13 points with 10 minutes to go when Finn O'Sullivan was penalised for not standing on the mark. James Peatling had taken a mark on the wing, was awarded a 50-metre penalty and went on to convert a tough, important shot.

Key Crow hits career-high

With Izak Rankine suspended, the Crows will need Ben Keays to have an even bigger impact to start September. The forward had 19 disposals as his three goals took him to 35 for the season, bettering the career-high of 34 he set last year.

Young Roo continues to shine

Cooper Trembath only arrived at North via the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft in May, but the 19-year-old forward has made an instant impact. Trembath made his AFL debut against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, kicking three goals. He backed that up with another three against Richmond before kicking three more on Saturday to continue his stellar start.

Learn More 00:42

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.3 7.6 10.7 15.10 (100)

ADELAIDE 4.3 9.5 14.8 17.11 (113)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Trembath 3, Curtis 3, Stephens 2, Scott, Powell, Parker, Harvey, Davies-Uniacke, Darling, Banch

Adelaide: Thilthorpe 3, Peatling 3, Keays 3, Dowling 2, Walker, Taylor, Smith, Neal-Bullen, Laird, Fogarty

BEST

North Melbourne: Xerri, Sheezel, Parker, Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin, Trembath

Adelaide: Thilthorpe, Keays, Dawson, Peatling, Worrell, Laird



INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Adelaide: Nil



SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Cooper Harvey (replaced Geordie Payne in the third quarter)

Adelaide: Brodie Smith (replaced Sid Draper at three-quarter time)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium