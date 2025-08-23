West Coast came out strong but Sydney turned on the jets in the second half to take the points

James Rowbottom celebrates during the round 24 match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox was forced to deliver an almighty spray at quarter-time to spark his team against wooden spooner West Coast, but it did the job as the Swans ended their year with a 67-point win at Optus Stadium.

Coaching against his former club for the first time, Cox was animated as his team conceded the first three goals against a desperate Eagles side fighting to avoid its worst-ever season.

It was a flat start from Sydney as incoming CEO Matthew Pavlich watched on from the commentary box, but the response was emphatic as the Swans went on to kick 13 goals to one in the second half to win 18.10 (118) to 7.9 (51).

It was their fifth straight win against West Coast, kicking their highest score of the season. Opening quarter aside, it was clear last year's Grand Finalists have more to offer next year than the 12 wins they produced in 2025, finishing 10th.

Midfielder Errol Gulden was brilliant for the winners, sparking them with his crisp kicking through the midfield and finishing with 36 disposals, 10 marks and two goals.

Sidekick Isaac Heeney was a bull in the midfield, winning a game-high 10 clearances from his 26 touches, while forward Tom Papley was clinical in the front half with three goals and six score assists.

The loss for West Coast confirms 2025 as the club's worst season on record, winning just one game in coach Andrew McQualter's first season.

The young Eagles hunted their opponents early but could not sustain the fight, with 19-year-old key forward Jobe Shanahan a shining light again with three goals in his ninth game.

West Coast's pressure had been terrific for two weeks coming into Saturday night's clash, and the team didn't let it drop in a red-hot start, laying several crunching tackles and opening an 18-point lead.

Their ball-use was also much-improved, however, using the corridor and switching play well as Jamie Cripps and Bailey Williams converted long set shots and Shanahan got free out the back to kick his first goal.

Liam Ryan's turnover at half-back with eight seconds to play allowed Hayden McLean to get the Swans on the board, cutting the margin to 13 points at the first break.

The Swans' big names lifted in an entertaining second term to get them back into the game, with Gulden and Heeney both influential, while Jack Buller launched from 50m for his first goal.

The Eagles had concerns as defender Reuben Ginbey left the ground, but they rallied again as second-gamer Jacob Newton kicked his first AFL goal and Shanahan used his strength in the air to add another.

They led at half-time for the seventh time this season, holding a seven-point lead, but that was quickly eaten up by Sydney in a third-quarter burst, kicking six unanswered goals to gain control of the game.

The Swans' kicking skills were on show as the Eagles' pressure dropped, picking their way through the middle of the ground and then converting efficiently as Will Hayward and Papley ran riot inside 50.

The final quarter of the season for both teams was a procession, as Sydney cashed in with another run of six unanswered goals, with Shanahan's set shot for West Coast the only thing to celebrate for the home team.

Painful finish for star Eagle

West Coast defender Reuben Ginbey has been a shining light this season, and coach Andrew McQualter's heart may have skipped a beat in the second quarter when he saw the young gun go down in a nasty collision. Ginbey's right leg clipped the head of teammate Matt Flynn as he approached a contest at half forward, with the defender tumbling through the air as a result. He was in clear pain immediately and limped from the ground, working with trainers before briefly attempting to return. It was quickly obvious that he was too hampered to compete and the 20-year-old was substituted, ending a terrific third season for the future leader.

Swans cop massive spray after slow start

Dean Cox didn't hold back at quarter-time, bringing his group together quickly and unloading what would likely have been some harsh truths. The animated coach had watched his team go goalless against the wooden spooners until Liam Ryan saved them with a brain fade, turning the ball with eight seconds to play and giving Hayden McLean a chance to convert after the siren. The Swans were shown up early, caving in to the Eagles' pressure and playing with little dare themselves. Cox's words drew a response and helped the Swans at least end the year on a high after a disappointing campaign.

Dean Cox during the round 24 match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buller takes his chance

Since breaking into the Swans' forward line in round 16, key forward Jack Buller has shown what he is capable of, kicking 11 goals in nine games and proving he can be a part of Dean Cox's best team. The 24-year-old from WAFL club Claremont was terrific playing in front of friends and family on Saturday night, with his long kicking and strong mark on the lead evident. With fellow tall forwards Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey injured, Buller's end to the season should secure him a new deal for 2026 and give him every chance of featuring more at AFL level.

Jack Buller during the round 24 match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST COAST 3.2 6.6 6.7 7.9 (51)

SYDNEY 1.1 5.5 11.7 18.10 (118)

GOALS

West Coast: Shanahan 3, Cripps, Flynn, Newton, Williams

Sydney: Buller 3, Papley 3, Blakey 2, Gulden 2, Hayward 2, McLean 2, Rowbottom 2, Heeney, Warner

BEST

West Coast: Shanahan, Kelly, Baker, Flynn, Graham, Hough

Sydney: Gulden, Heeney, Papley, Buller, Blakey, Grundy, Mills

INJURIES

West Coast: Ginbey (right leg)

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Tyrell Dewar (replaced Reuben Ginbey in the second quarter)

Sydney: Riley Bice (replaced Angus Sheldrick in the third quarter)

Crowd: 36,029 at Optus Stadium