Cats gun Tom Stewart is starting to recapture his best form, in a huge boost for Geelong

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TOM STEWART isn't just back, he's back to his very best according to AFL.com.au expert commentator Kate McCarthy.

The Cats defender missed a month of football through the middle rounds of the season with a knee injury, but he has returned to career-best form as his side prepares for another premiership tilt.

On AFL.com.au's The Round So Far, McCarthy said Stewart's performance against Richmond reminded the footy world just how damaging the defender can be.

"He had 23 disposals, nine marks, nine intercepts," McCarthy said.

"We all know the trouble he had earlier in the year with the PCL injury that he's been carrying, but you feel like the last six weeks Tom Stewart is back to some of his best football."

As the Cats eye a deep September run after falling agonisingly short to eventual premier Brisbane in last year's preliminary final, McCarthy said Stewart's resurgence might just be the spark the Cats need to take the next step.

"I think for them to go deep in September now, finishing in the top two is a really good spot, but this guy is going to have a big say in September football for the Cats," McCarthy said.

"Their defence is looking really well drilled, really well set up, but we know how much a defensive and attacking weapon Tom Stewart can be.

"I think if you're a Geelong fan, you're sitting at home really happy with where he's at because you know what a weapon he can be for your team both in defence and offence."

Stewart has averaged 22 touches, eight marks and nine intercepts across August, highlighting his crucial role in the Cats' defensive efforts.

Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd echoed McCarthy's thoughts, telling AFL.com.au's Access this week he believes Stewart is almost a "forgotten weapon" and opposition teams "must stop him".

"When the Brisbane Lions come to the MCG to take on Geelong and Tom Stewart, there is obviously (Max) Holmes, there's Bailey Smith, there's Jeremy Cameron, but this guy to me is a key to Geelong," Lloyd said.

"He keeps them together, holds them together and he's done it for years."