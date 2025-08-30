You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Josh Weddle celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The highlight of the weekend is the rebel VFLW Grand Final between Collingwood and North Melbourne-Werribee, to be played on Saturday at ETU Stadium from 3.15pm AEST.

Both teams are chasing their second VFLW premiership, with the Roos looking to become just the second club to win consecutive flags.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 25: Collingwood captain Dom Carbone and North Melbourne-Werribee captain Renee Tierney during the 2025 rebel VFLW Grand Final media opportunity at ETU Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos)

The Smithy's VFL finals series continues with four huge match-ups on Saturday. Footscray v Frankston and Box Hill v Southport are the qualifying finals, while elimination finals take place between Brisbane v Richmond and Casey v Williamstown.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

