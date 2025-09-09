Jack Buckley kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has secured another significant signature heading into an important off-season for the club, with key defender Jack Buckley penning a long-term deal to remain at the Giants.

Buckley, who was already contracted for 2026, has added an extra four years to his deal in a move that will see him commit to the Giants through to 2030.

The 27-year-old had been due to head into next season as one of the most sought-after free agents in the game, given his standing as a leading key defender in the competition.

However, the Giants have been locked in negotiations with Buckley's camp around securing his re-signing before he entered his contract year and have now agreed terms on a lengthy new four-year extension.

Buckley has been an underrated and highly valued piece of the side's success under coach Adam Kingsley, having been signed to a three-year contract in 2023 after returning from serious knee injuries.

He has helped the Giants form one of the most formidable defensive groups in the AFL alongside two-time All-Australian Sam Taylor, who himself is contracted through until 2032.

His importance to the side's premiership chances this year were underlined late in the season, when Buckley missed the final four games – including an elimination final loss to Hawthorn last Saturday – with calf injuries.

Buckley played just 17 games across his first five years on the club's list as he dealt with his significant knee issues, but has played 68 games in the three years since to establish himself as one of the best key defenders in the League.

The Giants have locked away a series of important contracts this year including deals for Finn Callaghan (2029), Aaron Cadman (2030), Connor Idun (2032), Darcy Jones (2028), Toby Bedford (2029), Xavier O'Halloran (2028) and Callum Brown (2028).

However, key defender Leek Aleer has requested a trade to St Kilda, winger Jacob Wehr will depart for Port Adelaide as a free agent, while the untried Wade Derksen is expected to explore a move to Melbourne.