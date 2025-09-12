Izak Rankine and Matthew Nicks after the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide in R9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks says it will forever be the great unknown.

Just what difference would Izak Rankine have made to the Crows' failed finals campaign?

"We won't ever know, will we?" Nicks said after Adelaide crashed out of the finals with a semi-final loss to Hawthorn on Friday.

CROWS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

"What it did do, it changed the dynamic of our group.

"I mean, Izak is - and this is my opinion - he's one of the best players in the game.

"So I think if any team lose their best player, then it becomes quite a challenge to replace that.

"Some of our guys, our younger guys, stepped up and showed that they can play at the level.

"But the challenge we had was sort of filling that void that Izak's had there for us all year. That's purely on-field."

Rankine missed the last home-and-away game and Adelaide's two finals losses after being banned four matches for an on-field homophobic slur.

Nicks said he and the Crows' collective would continue to offer support to Rankine.

"One hundred per cent ... we want to make sure we look after everyone that may have been affected by that," Nicks said.

"And Izak is front and centre on that.

"As much as I can be there for him, or we can be there for him, we will be there for him to make sure, what he's gone through, that he's actually okay - and others."

Learn More 08:29

Nicks conceded Adelaide, the first VFL/AFL minor premiers to exit the playoffs with so-called straight-set defeats since 1983, simply couldn't handle the finals pressure.

"Just the way we played our footy in those finals was, not surprising, probably most disappointing in that we weren't quite able to handle that pressure or that environment," he said.

Asked if he had the cattle to handle the heat if the Crows returned to the finals next year, Nicks replied: "It's a good question.

"We'll organically grow - we're going to grow from this and we're going to improve again next year," he said.

Learn More 15:43

"But like every side, our list management and our ability to try and add and acquire players from other clubs, or from other areas that we think will improve us - we continue to be very active in that space.

"It doesn't mean you always get players.

"We've had a number of really strong years in that space and added some high level players, we're going to continue to look at that.

"But we'd also look to back in our growth."