Who impressed the coaches in week two of finals?

Jai Newcombe celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's semi-final against Adelaide on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JAI NEWCOMBE'S reputation as a finals specialist has been enhanced with another 10-vote game against Adelaide on Friday night.

After picking up eight votes in Hawthorn's elimination final win over Greater Western Sydney, Newcombe got a perfect 10 votes against the Crows, giving him the lead in the race for the Gary Ayres Medal.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE LEADERBOARD

After a strong finals campaign last year, Newcombe has now picked up 33 out of a possible 40 votes in his four career finals.

Hawks forward Jack Gunston picked up eight votes on Friday night, while Josh Worrell (three) was the only Crow to get a vote.

The votes were shared in Brisbane's win over Gold Coast, with Will Ashcroft (eight), Josh Dunkley (seven) and Harris Andrews (six) all popular with the coaches

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Adelaide v Hawthorn

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

8 Jack Gunston (HAW)

4 Josh Ward (HAW)

3 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

3 Lloyd Meek (HAW)

1 Josh Battle (HAW)

1 Nick Watson (HAW)

Brisbane v Gold Coast

8 Will Ashcroft (BL)

7 Josh Dunkley (BL)

6 Harris Andrews (BL)

4 Jarrod Berry (BL)

4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

1 Cameron Rayner (BL)

LEADERBOARD

18 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

10 Darcy Moore (COLL)

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

9 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

8 Will Ashcroft (BL)

8 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

8 Josh Dunkley (BL)

8 Jack Gunston (HAW)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

7 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

6 Harris Andrews (BL)

6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

5 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

4 Jarrod Berry (BL)

4 Sam Collins (GCFC)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

4 Wil Powell (GCFC)

4 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

4 Josh Ward (HAW)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

2023 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

2024 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)