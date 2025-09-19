Officials from the AFL's 19th team, Tasmania, and the AFL remain committed to pushing for a stadium at Macquarie Point

Brendon Gale at the 2024 Brownlow Medal. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PROPOSED new Tasmanian AFL team has warned that time is of the essence as they and the League attempt to overcome a potentially devastating assessment of the Macquarie Point stadium.

The state's Liberal government is pushing on with a parliamentary approval process, despite a planning report on Wednesday saying the venue was not worth the cost and shouldn't be built.

Construction of a roofed venue at the Hobart waterfront site is a condition of the Devils entering the AFL and AFLW in 2028.

In their first statement since the report was released, the club reiterated the stadium was a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

"We could not be more determined and focused on realising the opportunity that is at our fingertips," the club said on Friday.

"Time is now of the essence for us to be ready for 'first bounce'.

"The club remains committed to working alongside and together with the parliament and the broader Tasmanian community to see this generational project come to life."

A concept design of how the stadium and associated developments might look. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation.

The $1.13 billion stadium is expected to come before parliament for a vote in November.

Developers behind the project have said the stadium risks not meeting construction deadlines and could blow out further in cost if it isn't approved by the end of the year.

Tasmania's Labor opposition has softened its previously unconditional support for the stadium, saying it needs time to consider the report.

The stadium needs Labor's votes to pass parliament's lower house, and needs Labor and several independents to get through the upper house.

"We know the Tasmanian AFL and AFLW teams are really important to Tasmanians and we accept a stadium is required to deliver those teams," Labor MP Sarah Lovell told reporters.

"This is a big decision for Tasmania, we want to make sure we fully understand that report and that’s what we’re doing.

"We have said we back the teams, we back a stadium.

"The responsible thing to do is to work through this report. That doesn’t mean we don’t support a stadium."

The planning commission's report said the stadium was too big for the site and didn't fit with the heritage of the area, matters the developer has dismissed as "opinion".

The AFL has maintained the stadium deal is non-negotiable.

The Devils are in negotiations with Collingwood legend Nathan Buckley to be their first head coach and are fielding VFL and VFLW teams in 2026 as part of the build.