TRAC MEETS CROWS

MELBOURNE superstar Christian Petracca will meet with Adelaide officials whilst touring the city on Monday as he weighs up the Crows as a trade destination.



Petracca arrived in Adelaide with wife Bella and manager Anna Scullie, with the Demons' Norm Smith Medallist looking at the city as a possible new home whilst also set to meet with the Crows.

The 29-year-old has Adelaide as a suitor, with Gold Coast also looking at him as an option, as the Crows look to add A-grade talent to their midfield.



Petracca has four years remaining on his million-dollar deal at Melbourne and for the second year in a row is open to moving clubs.



Adelaide currently holds pick No.14 in this year's draft and as well as its full draft hands in 2026 and 2027. – Callum Twomey

DOGS JOIN DEV CHASE

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have emerged as a potential home for Brisbane midfielder Deven Robertson, who is expected to seek a fresh start elsewhere next season.



West Coast is another side that is keen on Robertson, having chased him strongly when he was last out of contract in 2023, though the Dogs have also joined the pursuit of the tough inside ball winner.



Robertson is without a deal at the Lions, having endured a frustrating campaign where he was limited to just four substitute appearances for the entire season.



The Dogs and the Eagles have both investigated adding Robertson as a cut-price midfield option to bolster their on-ball depth, with his future likely to be decided across the next fortnight.

Robertson wasn't part of Brisbane's 26-man Grand Final squad over the weekend, but has been a consistent performer at VFL level across the year where he has averaged 26.1 disposals and 6.6 tackles per game.



West Coast came close to securing Robertson in 2023, but he ultimately elected to remain at Brisbane on a two-year deal having been a key player in its Grand Final loss to Collingwood earlier in that season.

Robertson, 24, was drafted out of Perth's WAFL program in Western Australia and has played 47 games for Brisbane across the last six years. – Riley Beveridge

YOUNG SUN NARROWS CHOICE

THE PACK of clubs chasing Gold Coast's Connor Budarick has been whittled down, with the defender narrowing his choices to either the Western Bulldogs or North Melbourne should he leave.



Brisbane and Essendon had also pursued Budarick, but are no longer in the hunt, while he is still strongly considering a two-year offer to stay at Gold Coast in a deal that would take him through to free agency.



Budarick has been meeting with clubs across the last fortnight as he weighs up his future, having been shifted into a forward-half role at the Suns this season.



The 24-year-old has become one of the Trade Period's most sought-after names, given the scarcity of defensive options on the market, after excelling while playing primarily in a backline post across his first 55 games at Gold Coast.

Budarick played a career-high 19 games this season, having regained full fitness after recovering from back-to-back ACL injuries sustained in 2021 and 2022.



He was a member of the Suns' Academy program when he was recruited to the club via its rookie list. – Riley Beveridge

REWARD COMING FOR ROWSTON

GREATER Western Sydney is close to locking away yet another player before they enter a contract year next season, with youngster Harry Rowston the next Giant set for an extension.



The club has been in talks with securing Rowston to a new two-year deal, which would take its former Academy graduate through to 2028.



Rowston enjoyed a breakout game late in the season, kicking four goals to inspire an important win over Gold Coast midway through last month.



It was part of a campaign where the 21-year-old featured 10 times at AFL level, however he was left out of the Giants' elimination final side that lost to Hawthorn.

GWS matched a bid at pick No.16 in the 2022 draft to secure Rowston as part of its Northern Academy, with his impending deal part of a bigger plan for the club to tie down its best prospects before they hit contract years.



Connor Idun (2032), Jack Buckley (2030), Aaron Cadman (2030), Darcy Jones (2028), Cody Angove (2028), Ryan Angwin (2028), James Leake (2028) and Logan Smith (2028) have all been signed across recent months, having initially been set to enter a contract year in 2026. – Riley Beveridge

WATCH ON AFTER BEST AND FAIRESTS

ST KILDA'S best and fairest comes on Monday night as defender Callum Wilkie and ruckman Rowan Marshall weigh trade options.



Though the Saints are not expected to budge on any move for Wilkie if he was to look at moving to the Western Bulldogs on their $4.5 million offer, the Dogs have grown in hope given they have not been knocked back despite presenting the deal almost four weeks ago.

Wilkie has two years left to run on his deal at St Kilda, as does Marshall, who has spoken to Geelong as the Cats consider the ruckman and he considers a trade request.



The run of best and fairests this week could see trade movement, with players often wanting to get through their club champion award before announcing their plans.



Gold Coast's best and fairest is on Wednesday night, with Sam Flanders expected to land on a preferred destination by the end of this week after meeting St Kilda, Essendon, Melbourne and Carlton last week.

Essendon captain Zach Merrett will attend the Bombers' Crichton Medal on Thursday night, while Charlie Curnow will be at Carlton's John Nicholls Medal on Saturday night as both of the stars attempt to leave their clubs whilst under respective deals.



Brisbane's best and fairest following its premiership win will be on Thursday, with Callum Ah Chee set to request a trade to Adelaide and Brandon Starcevich weighing up West Coast's offer.



Hawthorn also holds its best and fairest on Saturday night, although free agent James Worpel is expected to this week make a definitive call on his future and is expected to join Geelong. – Callum Twomey

DONS IN LIMBO

ESSENDON midfielder Will Setterfield is in limbo as he must wait through the trade period to learn if he gets another deal at the Bombers.



Along with former first-round pick Ben Hobbs and second-year player Luamon Lual, Setterfield is in the trio of Bombers who are without deals for next year.



Setterfield injured his foot and underwent surgery on his Lisfranc rupture, but is progressing in his recovery and is anticipating to be back in training early next year.

The former Carlton and Greater Western Sydney midfielder was in a run of shutdown jobs before his injury, taking on ex-teammate Patrick Cripps and also limiting Swans gun Isaac Heeney.

Hobbs played 18 games this season but is not assured of a spot at the Bombers next season as they continue to press for Gold Coast wingman Brayden Fiorini, with a three-year deal, plus a trigger for a fourth season, on the table for the 28-year-old.



As reported last week on Gettable, the Suns have increased their offered from two to three years, while Port Adelaide also has a three-year offer tabled for Fiorini. – Callum Twomey