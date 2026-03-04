The teams are in for Thursday night's game in Opening Round

Tom Papley, Ollie Florent and Charlie Curnow. Pictures: AFL Photos, Phil Hillyard

THE CHARLIE Curnow v Jacob Weitering battle has been locked in for the season-opener on Thursday night, with the Carlton vice-captain named at full-back and the new Sydney spearhead at full-forward for the Opening Round battle at the SCG.

As Curnow prepares to face his old side for the first time, new Blues Will Hayward and Ollie Florent have also been named to take on their old teammates after their much-publicised trades last year, with the pair among seven new faces for Carlton.

Curnow is one of three Swans who will play their first games in red and white, with fellow recruits Malcolm Rosas jnr and Jai Serong also named.

Sydney stars Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills are also ready to go after managing minor injuries over the summer.

In addition to Hayward and Florent, the Blues had already confirmed AFL debuts for Jagga Smith and Harry Dean - the No.3 picks in the past two Telstra AFL Drafts - while recruits Ben Ainsworth, Campbell Chesser and Liam Reidy will also play their first AFL games for Carlton.

Weitering was in serious doubt for the clash at a sold-out SCG after suffering a cracked rib in AAMI AFL Origin last month, but he's recovered in time to take a likely match-up on Curnow, his long-time Blues teammate.

In all, there are 13 changes for Carlton to the side that played Essendon in round 24 last year.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.30pm AEDT

SYDNEY

B: L.Melican 43 T.McCartin 30 D.Rampe 24

HB: C.Mills - C 14 N.Blakey 22 S.Wicks 15

C: J.Jordon 17 I.Heeney 5 M.Roberts 34

HF: M.Rosas 10 J.Rowbottom 8 T.Papley 11

F: J.Amartey 36 C.Curnow 35 L.McDonald 6

Foll: B.Grundy 4 E.Gulden 21 Ch.Warner 1

I/C: R.Bice 26 J.McInerney 27 J.Serong 13 J.Lloyd 44 A.Sheldrick 12

Emerg: P.Ladhams 19 Co.Warner 37 H.McLean 2

Notable absentees: Braeden Campbell, Harry Cunningham, Jesse Dattoli

CARLTON

B: O.Florent 14 J.Weitering 23 L.Young 33

HB: H.Dean 35 M.McGovern 11 A.Saad 42

C: O.Hollands 4 P.Cripps - C 9 W.Hayward 19

HF: L.Fogarty 8 H.McKay 10 B.Ainsworth 12

F: J.Smith 7 B.Kemp 17 A.Moir 43

Foll: M.Pittonet 27 G.Hewett 29 S.Walsh 18

I/C: Z.Williams 6 L.Reidy 25 E.Hollands 20 C.Chesser 31 C.Lord 36

Emerg: T.Byrne 39 H.O'Keeffe 40 J.Boyd 37

Notable absentees: Adam Cerra, Matt Cottrell, Francis Evans, Nick Haynes, Jesse Motlop, Nic Newman