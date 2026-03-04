Tasmania unveils the jumpers it will wear in its debut VFL season

Tasmania's inaugural playing jumper. Picture: Tasmania FC

TASMANIA has unveiled its inaugural playing jumpers that will be worn for the first time later this month for the club's VFL debut.

The Devils, who are set to enter the AFL and AFLW competitions in 2028, will play in the VFL and VFLW over the next two years, starting with a historic first game against Coburg at North Hobart Oval on March 21.

The guernseys for the 2026 VFL and VFLW seasons were revealed on Wednesday, with a predominantly green strip as well as a clash jumper that is predominantly white.

The 2026 jumpers are in addition to the club's foundation jumper that they unveiled in 2024 (see image below).

"Over the course of our journey we will have many jumpers that will take the field, alongside our Foundation Jumper it is great to launch this one today and we look forward to it debuting," Devils CEO Brendon Gale said.

"We are looking forward to our men and women running out in this new kit that is a great blend of our past and our future."

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon poses with (L-R) Taya Parker, Oliver Kelly, Jimi Partridge and Caitlin Evans during the Tasmania Football Club Launch in Devonport on March 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The inaugural playing jumper features the iconic Devils head and two lines; one that represents the men's and women's teams, and another that represents the members.

Inside the neckline, the words 'Honouring The Map - Inspiring The Future' are embroidered.

Tasmania recently ramped up its preparations for its AFL entry in 2028 by inviting a host of player agents to Hobart as the Devils start the process of signing players for its debut season.