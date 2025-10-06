Gold Coast is hopeful of landing Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, but says Bailey Humphrey won't be traded

Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will put the onus squarely on Jamarra Ugle-Hagan to grasp the opportunity if they give the troubled star a second chance.

The Suns have tabled their interest in the 2020 No.1 draft pick, but would have to do a deal with the Western Bulldogs during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, which started on Monday.

It comes as Gold Coast aims to satisfy Melbourne's asking price for contracted star Christian Petracca, and with Suns midfielder Sam Flanders on his way to St Kilda.

But Gold Coast is adamant contracted young star Bailey Humphrey isn't going anywhere.

Learn More 03:48

Humphrey has met with several Victorian clubs in the past few days and spent time with new Melbourne coach Steven King, who was previously an assistant at the Suns.

The 21-year-old midfielder-forward has three years left on his contract.

"It's unusual, but we won't be trading Bailey Humphrey," Cameron said.

"It doesn't matter how many clubs he meets, we won't be trading him.

"He understands he's contracted for three more years."

Ugle-Hagan did not play at all this year, spending time away from the Bulldogs as he dealt with a range of personal issues.

"There's still a few things to tick off," Gold Coast talent manager Craig Cameron said on Monday.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's someone we want to explore, but there's some things we need to still work through.

"If we go down that path with Jamarra, he will be getting a second chance. The onus will be on him to make a commitment to football.

"It's not for me to decide what he thinks. He's actually got to make the commitment."

Ugle-Hagan kicked a career-best 43 goals in 2024, taking his tally to 103 from 67 games.

The Suns believe he could play a role in their front half alongside fellow tall forwards Ben King, Ethan Read and Jed Walter.

"We think he's an extraordinary talent," Cameron said.

Gold Coast general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron arrives at Marvel Stadium during the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got eyes wide open that he's got to get through a lot of stuff to get back to that level.

"But we think he'd be better playing football, better for him, and we think he can contribute to our football club.

"We think we can play him with other key forwards. He can play a role other than a key."

Cameron said Ugle-Hagan has not yet done a medical with Gold Coast, while Bulldogs men's football boss Sam Power said his club has the player's best interests at heart and would welcome him back if a fair trade can't be agreed.

Four-time All-Australian midfielder Petracca is contracted to Melbourne until 2029, but is keen to move to Gold Coast.

Demons list manager Tim Lamb said suitors would have to "pay up" for Petracca.

"All I'll say is Christian is a contracted superstar of our club in the competition," Lamb said.

"He's a modern-day great. He's already had a Hall of Fame career. He's a legend of our footy club.

"So if someone wants him, come and talk to us and pay up."