Ollie Florent and Callum Mills' were involved in a terse exchange after the Blues' loss to the Swans

Ollie Florent and Callum Mills are seen after Carlton's clash against Sydney in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

SYDNEY captain Callum Mills and Carlton recruit Ollie Florent - his former teammate - were involved in a terse exchange after the Swans' big win over the Blues on Thursday night.

AFL.com.au's award-winning photographer Michael Willson took a series of photos showing the former teammates exchanging words, with Florent seemingly refusing to shake Mills' hand after the Swans' 63-point win at the SCG on Thursday night.

It came after a fiery season-opener as new Blues Florent and Will Hayward came up against their former side, and Charlie Curnow faced his old Carlton teammates.

Florent was also involved in a collision with Isaac Heeney in the second quarter, with his knee catching the Swans star's head.

