PHOTOS: Ex-teammates have terse exchange after fiery season-opener
Ollie Florent and Callum Mills' were involved in a terse exchange after the Blues' loss to the Swans
By staff writers
SYDNEY captain Callum Mills and Carlton recruit Ollie Florent - his former teammate - were involved in a terse exchange after the Swans' big win over the Blues on Thursday night.
AFL.com.au's award-winning photographer Michael Willson took a series of photos showing the former teammates exchanging words, with Florent seemingly refusing to shake Mills' hand after the Swans' 63-point win at the SCG on Thursday night.
