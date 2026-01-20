Shai Bolton and Liam Baker pose during an AFL State of Origin Western Australia media opportunity at Optus Stadium on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match is officially sold out, with fans set to pack Optus Stadium on February 14 to witness the blockbuster clash between Western Australia and Victoria.

Marking the first elite-level Origin clash in more than two decades, excitement for state representative footy is at an all-time high with the two representative squads to be finalised in the coming weeks.

The 'Big V' side includes reigning Brownlow Medallist Matt Rowell, seven-time All Australian Marcus Bontempelli and eight-time All Australian Patrick Dangerfield, as well as Fremantle's reigning three-time best and fairest winner Caleb Serong.

The Sandgropers will see some of the best WA products pull on the yellow and black with Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, along with Premiership stars Charlie Cameron, Darcy Cameron, Brad Hill and Shai Bolton set to line up to represent their state.

AFL CEO, Andrew Dillon said the sell-out demonstrates the passion fans hold for one of football's most iconic traditions.

"On behalf of the AFL, I'd like to thank all fans who have embraced the return of Origin, especially the ones who have managed to secure tickets for the match in Perth," Dillon said.

"Origin is one of the great traditions of our game, and this sell-out showcases how Origin inspires state pride and how deeply it resonates amongst players and fans alike.

"I would like to thank Premier Roger Cook and the WA Government for their support in delivering this exciting event for our code.

"It will be a special moment to see the Big V and Sandgroper guernsey back under the lights and I can't wait to enjoy the atmosphere amongst a full house at Optus Stadium."

The 2026 AAMI AFL Origin will be delivered with the support of the Western Australian Government, through Tourism WA, and showcase the best of the state to fans all over the country.

The 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match will be broadcast on Seven Network and Foxtel, as well as 7plus and Kayo streaming platforms, spotlighting Perth and its world-class sporting facilities to the rest of the nation.

Should any general public final tickets become available, they will be released via Ticketmaster on a date to be communicated via AFL Channels.

The match will begin at 4:40pm AWST/7:40pm AEDT. For more information head to Origin.AFL