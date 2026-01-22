A general scene at North Melbourne training during the 2025-26 pre-season. Picture: North Melbourne FC

A GASTRO outbreak has hit North Melbourne, forcing Friday morning's match simulation session to be called off at the last minute.

The number of Kangas to have gone down is understood to be in the double figures, forcing club officials to halt plans for a significant training session.

A barebones group was still set to do light duties at Arden Street across the morning, but the cancellation of a full-blown match sim outing will be a frustration for coach Alastair Clarkson as the side ramps up its pre-season preparations.

North Melbourne had otherwise enjoyed a relatively clean summer on the fitness front, with youngster Jackson Archer's ACL injury the side's most significant setback.

Callum Coleman-Jones (calf), Aidan Corr (calf) and new recruit Charlie Spargo (shoulder) have also endured injury issues, but had plans to reintegrate back into main training ahead of round one.

Charlie Spargo after joining North Melbourne from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: North Melbourne FC

North Melbourne will take part in a full intraclub hitout on February 13, before practice matches against Melbourne at Casey Fields on February 20 and Collingwood at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on March 1.

The Kangas will then open their 2026 campaign with a round one clash against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on March 15.