AFL CEO Andrew Dillon says Melbourne has kept the League across Steven May's situation after police visited May's home last week

Steven May during Melbourne's clash with Hawthorn in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Integrity Unit is monitoring Melbourne veteran Steven May's situation as the premiership defender stays away from Demons training.

The 34-year-old was a notable absentee when Melbourne trained at Gosch's Paddock on Wednesday morning.

Later on Wednesday, Melbourne released a statement saying the club was aware Victoria Police attended May's house last Thursday, but would not comment further.

The circumstances of the police visit to May's home remain unknown.

Speaking at a partnership extension with Virgin Australia, AFL boss Andrew Dillon confirmed the league was aware of May's situation.

"We've been kept abreast of that by Melbourne," Dillon said on Thursday.

"Our integrity unit is across it at the moment."

Learn More 21:47

A star of Melbourne's drought-breaking 2021 premiership, May will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

The former Gold Coast co-captain was a key figure in last year's Trade Period, but failed to find a new home.

Off the field, May and Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia are fighting criminal charges after a brawl in Sorrento on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula in late 2024.

Last month, the pair asked for the charges to be withdrawn, saying they were not there when the incident took place.

They are due to face Frankston Magistrates Court again on February 20.

May played 16 senior games last year for a career total of 251.