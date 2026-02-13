Roy takes a look at the best forwards for AFL Fantasy Classic and how they will feature on your draft day

Christian Petracca, Harry Sheezel and Sam Lalor. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHEN the game opened, there was plenty of concern regarding the lack of perceived forward options.

But the more you dig, the more you find and I like the fact there are some 'risky' options with huge upside if the ducks fall in line.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Premium options

Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000)

The Sheez is prime age, will be playing predominantly midfield, is the Roos' go-to guy and is clearly the best forward available. On the surface, he may come at a cost but he is worth every cent in what I predict will be a career-high Fantasy season. He finished the season with a ridiculous 186 to show everybody what he can do when he gets off the chain.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000)

For the former Dee to average so well last year despite never looking himself is testament to his talent. He has moved to the highly talented Suns where the points are set to flow in the star-studded midfield. Last time he played in a midfield at the top of their game he averaged an elite 110.9 and I think we need some investment in the Suns' early draw despite having the bye given they play the Eagles, Tigers and Dees in rounds one, two and four.

Dylan Moore (FWD, $858,000)

After a slow start to the season last year, the hard-working forward returned to his best in the second half of the season which leaves him under-priced. In that time he scored five hundreds which included 122, 123 and 143 and he may get a little spike in CBAs given the voids left by Will Day and James Worpel. Realistically, we keep an eye on him and consider after his bye.

Also consider:

Sam Darcy (FWD, $863,000)

Has the time come where a key forward forces our hand and earns a start in our teams? Not just yet but we are getting there with the generational talent who took his average to an impressive 82.3 last season. He proved in that time to have an elite ceiling among the forwards with five hundreds including four over 110. Given his pre-season domination to date, if he didn't have an early bye… it would be a strong consider.

Sam Darcy during a Western Bulldogs intra-club game in January, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mid-priced options

Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000)

Even with an early bye, this appears to be a walk-up selection. Injury held him back last year and prevented him from a more fruitful role in the midfield but from all reports his body is right and he is set to play a prominent role in there for the Saints. At his best, he can score as well as anyone in the game and he will be determined to remind everyone of that.

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000)

After dominating the back end of the 2024 season as a midfielder, the talented Saint managed just seven games last year and injury prevented him from anything close to his best. It was so bad in fact that he averaged just 35.9, well down on the 106.3 he averaged in the last four games of that 2024 season. He has been tearing up pre-season in the middle and if the body holds up, he is an absolute bargain priced at an average of 58.2.

Mattaes Phillipou poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000)

All the talented youngster needs is his share of CBAs to put 20-plus on his average and it would appear that's on the card for the developing Tigers. He comes in under-priced given his average was dragged down last year thanks to two injury-affected scores of four and 21 in his last two hitouts.

Also consider:

Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000)

If you like chasing a breakout, the highly touted 23-year-old would certainly be an educated place to take a punt with many believing he will be the biggest beneficiary of the midfield opportunity at the Hawks. He is priced at 68.1 and showed what he can do at his best in round 23 with 28 disposals, 10 marks and 116.

Cash cows

Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUC/FWD, $338,000)

The 18-year-old Eagle is the second highest owned rookie-priced player with forward eligibility, currently sitting in 30 per cent of teams. That is an understandable statistic given his elite skills for a big man but scoring is going to be a hard slog up forward for a low-scoring team.

Cooper Duft-Tytler is seen during West Coast's official team photo day on January 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000)

VFL is often a strong indication of whether a player can hold their own from a scoring perspective at the top level and the former Lion certainly demonstrated his ability, averaging 100 over a five-year stretch. From all reports the 24-year-old has added some much-needed inside grunt at the Eagles and should be right in the mix for a round one spot. If named, an easy lock.

Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $293,000)

The 23-year-old is entering his fifth year in the system and will be determined to prove himself at the top level after never earning an extended run at the Pies. He has always been a capable scorer at VFL level and would be confident of earning a start at the Eagles.

Also consider:

Leo Lombard (FWD, $293,000)

The combative youngster is capable of having an impact in the midfield but is likely to earn a round one start in the Suns' forward line. The 19-year-old averaged 96 in his last seven games in the VFL last season and is at a bargain price.

Leo Lombard is seen during Gold Coast training on January 27, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Roy's current Classic forwards

The top three are locked with Sheez, Petracca and Flanders all set for big years in my opinion. After that, there is an element of unknown and a lot of risk attached with the likes of Josh Rachele and Phillipou but their upside is undeniable. I am confident with Robertson as a rookie-priced player on the ground and I think he is more than capable of averaging 60-plus.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.