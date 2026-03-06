Will Hayward and Joel Amartey clash during the Opening Round match between Sydney and Carlton at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FIVE players have been fined for their involvement in a melee during a tense season-opener between Sydney and Carlton on Thursday night, while Ollie Florent has escaped sanction after accidentally kneeing Isaac Heeney in the head.

Tempers exploded on several occasions throughout the match, which was won by the Swans after a 12-goal avalanche in the third quarter.

Blues midfielder Sam Walsh has been fined twice - once as an instigator of a melee and the other for engaging in a melee - while teammates Will Hayward and Lewis Young, and Swans Callum Mills and Errol Gulden also copped penalties.

Learn More 00:59

Meanwhile, Florent - who crossed from the Swans to the Blues in the off-season - is breathing a sigh of relief after not being charged by the Match Review Officer.

He caught Heeney in the side of the head during the second quarter, with the Swans superstar later heading to the rooms to be assessed before being cleared to return to play.

Learn More 00:33

Chad Warner has been offered a $2000 fine with an early plea for tripping Elijah Hollands during the second quarter of the match.