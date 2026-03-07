Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs play out a classic see-sawing battle at the Gabba

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have kicked seven final-quarter goals to pull off a pulsating five-point win over two-time premiers Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Trailing by 26 points late in the third quarter, the Dogs were teetering but finished full of running to win 16.15 (111) to 15.16 (106).

LIONS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Ed Richards was colossal for the victors, finishing with two goals from his 30 disposals that included 16 score involvements.

In a match that continued to raise in intensity the further it went, there were five lead changes in a thrilling fourth quarter, before Tim English put the Dogs in front for the final time after a gut-busting run allowed him to mark the ball 20m from goal.

Kai Lohmann had a late chance to level the scores, but his hurried snap went wide.

Marcus Bontempelli kicked three goals in another wonderful outing, while Rory Lobb stood tall in his 200th career game, thwarting Brisbane’s aerial attacks when they came in his direction.

Connor Budarick was also exceptional in his first game in the red, white and blue, generating plenty of run from half-back.

Learn More 08:12

Brisbane will be disappointed to lose, generating 63 inside 50s to 50, but didn’t do too much wrong.

Charlie Cameron kicked four goals and looks back to his absolute best, while Harris Andrews and Ryan Lester won the ball back repeatedly in the back half.

Andrews could find himself in hot water with the MRO though, following a third-quarter incident that left young Dog Arthur Jones concussed.

Learn More 03:51

Following an arm-wrestle of a first half where both teams struggled to break free of the opposition shackles, things opened up after the main break.

Brisbane appeared to blow the even contest open midway through the third quarter, going on a run of five goals that included two from crowd favourite Lohmann, to lead by 26 points.

Learn More 00:51

But the Dogs would not be denied.

Sam Darcy and Bailey Williams kicked goals to get within striking range at the final change, and after English, Rhylee West and Richards kicked truly early in the last, suddenly the visitors were in front.

Harris Andrews could be in MRO strife

Brisbane’s co-captain will have a nervous few days after a third-quarter incident left Bulldog Arthur Jones concussed. Andrews spoiled the ball in a marking contest on the wing, and while trying to get back to his feet, threw his left arm back in the direction of Jones. His elbow hit the small forward in the head, knocking him out and forcing Jones from the field for the rest of the game.

Learn More 00:38

McCluggage suffers calf injury

The Lions lasted just 20 minutes with their full complement of players after All-Australian midfielder Hugh McCluggage went down with a left calf injury during the first term. Nine days earlier in the AAMI Community Series match against Gold Coast, the Victorian failed to finish the game with a cork to the same calf.

Hugh McCluggage during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ZZ straight to the top

Brisbane debutant Zane Zakostelsky got on the scoreboard early in his first match for the Lions. Selected as a support ruck to Darcy Fort, ‘ZZ’ drifted inside 50 to take a chest mark from a Jarrod Berry kick. His 30m set shot at goal became a certainty after Tom Liberatore knocked the ball away following a mark, resulting in a 50m penalty and goal from the square.

Learn More 00:41

BRISBANE 3.1 6.7 12.9 15.16 (106)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.7 5.10 9.14 16.15 (111)



GOALS

Brisbane: Cameron 4, Morris 3, Lohmann 2, Zorko, Zakostelsky, Bailey, Allen, Fort, Rayner

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli 3, Darcy 2, Richards 2, Naughton 2, English 2, Williams, West, Davidson, Budarick, Bramble



BEST

Brisbane: Cameron, Andrews, Reville, Lester, Neale, Zorko

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Bontempelli, Lobb, Liberatore, Budarick, Williams



INJURIES

Brisbane: McCluggage (calf)

Western Bulldogs: Jones (concussion)

Crowd: 31,606 at the Gabba