Toby Greene's shift into the midfield had a positive impact on Stephen Coniglio on Saturday afternoon

Stephen Coniglio talks with Adam Kingsley at Giants training on January 30, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney look set to take a horses-for-courses mentality when it comes to the playing positions of veterans Toby Greene and Stephen Coniglio in 2026, after a successful swap against Hawthorn.

Greene featured in 24 centre ball-ups in the win over Hawthorn compared to four for Coniglio, who instead spent 77 per cent of his game time in the Giants' offensive half.

Coniglio recorded 22 touches, nine score involvements and two goals, while Greene had 20 and eight inside 50s.

It was a noticeable shift for both players, not just compared to last season but for most of their careers. Greene had a month-long midfield stint in the middle of last year but mostly stayed close to goal, while Coniglio still played most of his minutes through the midfield when he returned at the back-end of the season from a serious glute injury.

"I thought it was really good. Cogs had a great impact as a forward in that first half, and Toby's third quarter I think was really strong," coach Adam Kingsley said on Saturday.

"From memory, he won some really pivotal balls when we needed clearances, I thought he was able to generate some good territory out and really threaten them ahead of the ball as well, when he was there too. I was really pleased for both of those boys."

After a rare smooth pre-season, Coniglio – chatting with daughter Amira in his arms, busy playing with her plush bunny and occasionally whacking her dad with a plastic cup – said he was relieved to get through the Giants' opening match of the year unscathed.

"I'm very blessed. I've done a lot of hard work, and I'm looking forward to the year, that's for sure. It always helps, and I haven't had it for the past two years. This is my 15th season now, and probably in the last few years I've had stuff on and off the field. It helps put things in perspective, and once you overcome those hurdles, I'm in a mindset now where I just want to contribute and guide us going forward," he told AFL.com.au.

"Tonight [the roles were] just the way it was. Toby spent a bit of time in the midfield tonight, and it can be a real strength.

"If you look at the Swans and what they were able to do on Thursday night, sometimes you didn't know who was on-ball and who was forward, and they were great to watch. Tonight everyone played their part and it was going to take a really big effort to knock off Hawthorn tonight, and we did."

With at least eight first-choice players sidelined, Coniglio paid tribute to GWS' young brigade, who didn't just paper over the cracks but steered the side to an important early win over a fellow finals aspirant.

"We've had key guys miss throughout pre-season, and inexperienced guys have stood up. They deserved their spot in the team tonight, they had full confidence in their ability, but to be able to play their roles tonight was really important," he said.

"[That includes] Phoenix (Gothard) in his first game, Joey Delana, Ryan Angwin has been doing it on the wing for a long time, and him and Harvey Thomas were unreal tonight."