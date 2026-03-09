Opening Round gave us plenty of answers, but just as many questions

Sam Flanders during the Opening Round match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG, March 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE BIGGEST week of the year for AFL Fantasy coaches is here.

Lockout week. In Fantasy Classic, coaches have had unlimited trades since the game launched in January but as of Thursday, players will start getting locked in and by Sunday evening, your team is your team. From there, you’ll have your weekly trades to adjust.

Your starting squad can help set you up for success.

Jagga Smith, Deven Robertson, Sam Flanders, Leonardo Lombard and Sam Grlj are all locked in as value options based on ownership. Throw in popular premiums such as Harry Sheezel and Connor Rozee plus Christian Petracca who shone in his first game in Suns colours.

But these are 'easy' picks.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

There are plenty of questions as coaches use their $18.3 million to build their squad of 30. Value is key and with Opening Round scores impacting first price movements, some have become must-haves. Tanner Bruhn and Connor Budarick have seen their ownership increase significantly, but Dan Houston will become a talking point this week following his 120-point game to finish the first home-and-away round.

The Traders chat through plenty of players, including once again their ruck structure and where Lachlan McAndrew is placed.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie have plenty of tips to help you get set this week.

Episode guide

0:00 - Tips for lockout week.

4:00 - Quick takeaways from Opening Round.

6:00 - Sydney v Carlton.

10:00 - Gold Coast v Geelong.

14:00 - GWS Giants v Hawthorn.

18:00 - Brisbane v Western Bulldogs.

24:45 - St Kilda v Collingwood.

39:45 - Must picks and structure for each position.

54:30 - Questions from social media

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.