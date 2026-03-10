Willem Duursma, Jagga Smith, Alix Tauru. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE are 174 players eligible to win the Telstra Rising Star Award for 2026, but who will come out on top?

There have been 33 Rising Star winners since the very first in 1993, with some of the greats of the game taking out the award. From Nathan Buckley, Ben Cousins and Adam Goodes, through to Nick Riewoldt, Sam Mitchell and Joel Selwood and modern-day stars like Nick Daicos, Jesse Hogan, Caleb Serong and Luke Jackson, some giants of the competition have taken home the Ron Evans Medal.

To be eligible, players must be under 21 years old as of January 1 this year and have played 10 or fewer games before the start of the season.

Read on for your club's eligible players and the most likely to feature in the conversation this year.

The fourth selection at the 2024 draft, Sid Draper sneaks into Rising Star qualification after playing 10 games last year. A natural on-baller, he was given limited chances to impress as the Crows flew high in 2025, either starting or finishing as substitute in eight outings. Adelaide's midfield will be hard to break into and Draper has had an injury-plagued pre-season, but if he gets a chance, his returns and Rising Star credentials could benefit from the class around him.

Eligible players (7): Indy Cotton, Sid Draper, Charlie Edwards, Archie Ludowyke, Mitchell Marsh, Oscar Ryan, Tyler Welsh

Sid Draper during Adelaide's official team photo day at West Lakes on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions' depth of talent among their young brigade is the envy of their rivals and Dan Annable, selected at pick No.6 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, is well placed to match the impact of second-year teammate Levi Ashcroft last year. Annable had 27 disposals, six tackles and two goals playing inside mid in a VFL practice game last weekend and could make his AFL debut on Saturday as the Lions shuffle their squad after injury and suspensions hit hard after Opening Round. Brisbane will win plenty of games this year, and Annable's ball-magnet tendencies will help him stand out in a crowded field of Rising Star contenders.

Eligible players (9): Daniel Annable, Cody Curtin, Koby Evans, Ty Gallop, Luke Lloyd, Will McLachlan, Ben Murphy, Reece Torrent, Zane Zakostelsky

Daniel Annable poses for a photo after being picked by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Likely the frontrunner to win the award, Jagga Smith made a superb start to his AFL career with 27 disposals and three clearances in the Blues' Opening Round loss to Sydney. The No.3 pick in the 2024 draft, Smith was denied a debut in his first season after an ACL injury, but looks set to make his mark in 2026. Smith is likely to start his career mixing his time between the midfield and forward line, but his composure and class have already been on display.

Eligible players (9): Talor Byrne, Ben Camporeale, Lucas Camporeale, Harry Charleson, Harry Dean, Jack Ison, Harry O'Farrell, Jagga Smith, Billy Wilson

Second-year defender Joel Cochran shone during the pre-season, particularly in the one-point loss to North Melbourne in the AAMI Community Series, and looks to be the next cab off the rank when Collingwood looks to refresh its defensive stocks. At 195cm and with strong athletic ability, Cochran looks set to make an impression in 2026 after being selected in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft with pick No.47. Defenders rarely win the overall prize but the youngster who turns 20 at the end of the month has shown he’s got the potential to earn a nomination.

Eligible players (11): Joel Cochran, Harry DeMattia, William Hayes, Noah Howes, Tew Jiath, Zac McCarthy, Tyan Prindable, Jai Saxena, Iliro Smit, Sam Swadling, Charlie West

Joel Cochran during the match simulation between Collingwood and the GWS on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dyson Sharp looks set to get his chance early on for the Bombers after a strong pre-season. The No.13 pick in last year's draft, Sharp claimed the Larke Medal as the best player at the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships and is ready to step into senior football after playing 14 SANFL games across 2024 and 2025. He may start his career across half-forward but is likely to get some midfield opportunities as well.

Eligible players (12): Cillian Bourke, Archer Day-Wicks, Hussien El Achkar, Jacob Farrow, Kayle Gerreyn, Zak Johnson, Max Kondogiannis, Jayden Nguyen, Sullivan Robey, Dyson Sharp, Rhys Unwin, Vigo Visentini

Dyson Sharp handballs during Essendon's match simulation against Richmond on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

If the Dockers are to go back-to-back after Murphy Reid's win last year, hard-running small forward Tobyn Murray could be the man to do it. The No.40 pick in last year's draft, the mature-ager has impressed since crossing from Geelong's VFL side and caught the eye in Freo's practice games. With Reid set for more midfield time this year and Michael Frederick expected to miss the start of the season due to injury, Murray could get a chance to impress early in the year.

Eligible players (9): Leon Kickett, Ryda Luke, Ollie Murphy, Tobyn Murray, Charlie Nicholls, Aiden Riddle, Cooper Simpson, Adam Sweid, Toby Whan

Tobyn Murray in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Rushton Park on February 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Cats are in 'win now' mode and boast one of the more experienced and settled squads in the AFL. George Stevens impressed as a ball-winner in his handful of games last year but second-year forward Jay Polkinghorne has the tools to shine when he makes his debut. The 19-year-old booted three goals in a match sim clash with Hawthorn in February off the back of a 31-goal debut season in the VFL last year, ranking him Geelong's leading state-league goalkicker.

Eligible players (11): Harley Barker, Nicholas Driscoll, Mitchell Edwards, Lennox Hofmann, Hunter Holmes, Keighton Matofai-Forbes, Jesse Mellor, Jacob Molier, Joe Pike, Jay Polkinghorne, George Stevens

Jay Polkinghorne in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Expect draftees Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson to get a nomination during the season, but don't forget Leo Lombard. The No.9 pick in 2024, Lombard remains eligible having played just five games in his debut season and he picked up the nomination for Opening Round after a dominant two-goal, 15-disposal game against the Cats. Tough and physical for his age, Lombard has an eye for goal and looks set to play a major role for the Suns in 2026.

Eligible players (10): Beau Addinsall, Cooper Bell, Koby Coulson, Asher Eastham, Lachlan Gulbin, Leo Lombard, Jai Murray, Dylan Patterson, Avery Thomas, Zeke Uwland

Young Victorian Phoenix Gothard was forced to bide his time last year after bolting to pick No.12 in the 2024 draft, but he has seized his chance over summer. Finally fit, Gothard's speed and goal-sense are a perfect fit to fill the void left by injured smalls Darcy Jones (ACL) and Brent Daniels (hamstring). He impressed throughout the pre-season and enjoyed a solid debut in the win over Hawthorn in Opening Round, collecting 10 disposals, three tackles and the match-sealing goal.

Eligible players (11): Cody Angove, Finnegan Davis, Josaia Delana, Phoenix Gothard, Riley Hamilton, Oliver Hannaford, James Leake, Harrison Oliver, Jack Ough, Logan Smith, Oskar Taylor

Sliding to pick No.23 in last year's draft, the Hawks appear to have picked up a bargain, judging by Aidan Schubert's introduction to the top level. Athletic and with strong hands, the 18-year-old might not be a strong contender for the Rising Star this year given Hawthorn boasts a strong forward set-up, but has already impressed over summer. Kicked 28 goals in 13 matches for Central District last year, was a member of South Australia's title-winning team at the Marsh U18 Boys National Championships and earned All-Australian honours.

Eligible players (9): Cody Anderson, Jack Dalton, Oliver Greeves, Matthew LeRay, William McCabe, Noah Mraz, Cameron Nairn, Bodie Ryan, Aidan Schubert

Aidan Schubert in action during the match simulation between Hawthorn and Geelong at the Kennedy Community Centre on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Latrelle Pickett was the bolter of last year's draft, snapped up by the Demons at pick No.12 after a remarkable rise through the SANFL ranks. Could he be a surprise contender in this year's Rising Star race, too? He's already shown flashes of what he can do across Melbourne's two practice matches, highlighted by five-bounce run through the middle before calmly steadying and hitting up Jacob van Rooyen inside 50 with a perfectly weighted chip pass. The cousin of star Demon Kozzy, Pickett shares the same electric pace and instinctive flair and if his early glimpses are anything to go by, he looms as one to watch this season.

Eligible players (7): Luker Kentfield, Thomas Matthews, Ricky Mentha, Riley Onley, Latrelle Pickett, Xavier Taylor, Kalani White

Confident small forward Lachy Dovaston won't be hiding his wares under a rock and has already shown what he's capable of with three goals - including the match winner - in the Roos' pre-season win against Collingwood. He has the speed, ability and natural flare to stand out in a side packed with exciting young talent. Taken in last year's mid-season draft, Cooper Trembath could also challenge if he can follow on from kicking three goals in each of his outings at the end of 2025.

Eligible players (9): Wil Dawson, Lachy Dovaston, Taylor Goad, Hugo Mikunda, River Stevens, Blake Thredgold, Cooper Trembath, Luke Urquhart, Matt Whitlock

After playing four games in is debut season, Power forward Jack Whitlock looks primed to have a far greater impact in 2026 under new coach Josh Carr. Whitlock was a strong aerial presence for the Power alongside key forward Mitch Georgiades in the AAMI Community Series, kicking two goals and showing plenty to suggest he could become an important part of their forward line this season. The 200cm forward debuted in round 21 last year and featured in the final four games of the 2025 campaign, giving him valuable exposure that has him well placed to take another step in his second season.

Eligible players (8): Tom Anastasopoulos, Benny Barrett, Tom Cochrane, Josh Lai, Will Lorenz, Harrison Ramm, Xavier Walsh, Jack Whitlock

Jack Whitlock poses during Port Adelaide's 2026 team photo day at Alberton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

There's no shortage of talented young Tigers, but injuries have cruelled the Rising Star chances of many already. A super impressive pre-season will see Sam Grlj given games, and his speed and desire to take on the contest should catch the eye of fans and judges alike. Some thought his selection at pick eight in last year's draft was a bit early, but if Grlj can avoid the Punt Road cubs' curse and stay on the park, expect him to be in contention for a high finish in this year's award.

Eligible players (10): Jasper Alger, Harry Armstrong, Sam Cumming, Liam Fawcett, Sam Grlj, Taj Hotton, Zane Peucker, Patrick Retschko, Noah Roberts-Thomson, Josh Smillie

Sam Grlj poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dubbed the 'Flying Viking', Alix Tauru sneaks into 2026 eligibility having played 10 games in 2025. Known for his aerial ability and willingness to fly for every ball that comes his way, the 19-year-old missed out on a nomination last season but is well in the frame this year as part of the Saints' new-look side.

Eligible players (8): Eamonn Armstrong, Charlie Banfield, James Barrat, Alex Dodson, Kye Fincher, Kobe McDonald, Patrick Said, Alix Tauru

Alix Tauru during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

It's unlikely a Swans player will feature heavily in the Rising Star conversation this year, but keep an eye on Jesse Dattoli. The young forward's first challenge is to overcome his latest injury, while the recruitment of Malcolm Rosas and return of Tom Papley means competition is hot for small forwards in Dean Cox's side. But if the 19-year-old has all the tricks to catch the eye and get a nomination, if he's given the chance.

Eligible players (11): Riak Andrew, Ned Bowman, Noah Chamberlain, Jesse Dattoli, Will Green, Tom Hanily, Liam Hetherton, Max King, Harry Kyle, Jevan Phillipou, Patrick Snell

With the Eagles' list bursting with young talent, several players will be right in contention for this season's award. Leading the pack is Willem Duursma, who the Eagles snapped up with the No.1 draft pick last year for very good reason. The versatile 191cm utility can play as an intercepting defender, tall midfielder or attacking forward, but has looked right at home on the wing throughout the pre-season. Highly mobile ruck/forward Cooper Duff-Tytler, taken with pick No.4 in the same draft, should also feature in the conversation, while fellow first-round pick Josh Lindsay and second-year forward Jobe Shanahan could both be among the Eagles pushing for nominations in 2025.

Eligible players (14): Bo Allan, Sam Allen, Malakai Champion, Hamish Davis, Cooper Duff-Tytler, Willem Duursma, Lucca Grego, Tom Gross, Harvey Johnston, Josh Lindsay, Jacob Newton, Fred Rodriguez, Jobe Shanahan, Tylah Williams

He has received plenty of praise this pre-season and Lachie Jaques showed exactly why in Opening Round. The defender, taken with pick No.29 in the 2024 draft, made his mark on debut in the Bulldogs' thrilling win over Brisbane, with 16 disposals and seven intercept possessions. Jaques' ball use was tidy and he provided drive from defence, and he is set to play an important role in the Dogs' backline in 2026. Teammates Jordan Croft and Cooper Hynes are also set for bigger roles this year.

Eligible players (9): Lachlan Carmichael, Jordan Croft, Will Darcy, Louis Emmett, Cooper Hynes, Lachie Jaques, Luke Kennedy, Lachlan Smith, Zac Walker

Lachie Jaques spoils the ball from Zac Bailey during the match between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos