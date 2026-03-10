WEST Coast has its eyes on young basketballer Jake Miles-Wrency, with the 20-year-old shaping as a category B rookie addition for the club.

The Eagles have had the talented athlete trial with them in recent weeks and are closing in on landing him after other AFL clubs have also shown interest in the basketballer.

Miles-Wrency, from Queensland, is 199cm and has played at state level in basketball competitions but comes from a football background.

He played in junior teams in his state alongside Brisbane duo Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall, who both featured in the Lions' premiership side last year in their debut AFL seasons.

Levi Ashcroft, Chris Fagan and Sam Marshall pose for a photo during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But after playing basketball consistently in recent years, he is able to join a club as a category B rookie under league rules.

West Coast has been in the market for a category B rookie in recent months, having been amongst the stack of clubs to host young basketballer Indy Cotton before he signed with Adelaide.

Melbourne also last year signed basketballer Oscar Berry as a category B rookie as clubs use the ability to test athletes with backgrounds in other sports as development players.