In-demand rookie Indy Cotton is set to make the Crows his club of choice if he pursues footy

Indy Cotton in action for Queensland at the U20 national championships and (inset) alongside NBA superstar Steph Curry. Pictures: Travis Palmieri/Traviphotography and Under Armour

ADELAIDE is poised for a recruiting win, with the Crows in the box seat to land talented youngster Indy Cotton as a category B rookie as he decides between football and basketball.

Cotton is still finalising his call between both sports, having just spent a week in China with Under Armour undertaking a basketball training camp headed by NBA champion Steph Curry, with Cotton training and learning alongside the Golden State Warriors legend and playing several matches.

The 18-year-old Cotton has been wooed by both sports and has more basketball offers to consider, but AFL.com.au understands Adelaide is set to be his AFL club of choice.

Gettable revealed in May that Cotton, who has represented Australia at elite junior levels of basketball, had eight AFL clubs chasing him given he could sign as a rookie before the draft as he has not played any level of football for at least three years.

Cotton has in recent months been making his decisions between basketball and football and, should he pursue footy, between the AFL clubs pursuing him, having trialled at Brisbane, Geelong, West Coast, Port Adelaide and Gold Coast. Essendon had also shown interest as the bidding war for his signature heated up.

But rivals are aware the Crows are set to be the choice of the 195cm prodigy, who came through the junior South Australian state football programs with this year's draft class and has been closely tracked for several years.

There is a view among clubs that Cotton has qualities that could have seen him be a top-20 pick in this year's draft had he purely pursued football.

Cotton is the son of former Port player Jarrod Cotton, who is the Suns' current under-18 Academy coach and led them to a 4-0 winning run in their Coates Talent League stint this year.

AFL.com.au revealed last month Melbourne had signed basketballer Oscar Berry as the game's most recent category B rookie, while Collingwood has had a long-term arrangement with Alex Condon as he chases his NBA dream in Florida.