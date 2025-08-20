Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Joel Hamling, Ryan Lester, Jeremy Sharp. Pictures: AFL Photos

SWAN ON GIANTS' RADAR

JOEL Hamling is being considered by a fifth AFL club, with Greater Western Sydney preparing to replenish its key defensive stocks later this year.

With Leek Aleer and Wade Derksen both expected to land at new homes in October, the Giants have been gauging the availability of readymade options across the competition ahead of 2026.

Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley, Connor Idun and Harry Himmelberg are all crucial cogs in the Giants' defence, but the Giants need more coverage in the event of long-term injuries.

GWS isn't expected to trade for a key defender, but is poised to make a move during the delisted free agency windows, rookie draft or pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

Hamling has played 14 times for Sydney in 2025 for a total of 105 games since being drafted by Geelong in 2011, but is yet to receive a contract from the Swans for next year.

The West Australian played in the 2016 premiership for the Western Bulldogs, then added 68 games for Fremantle before being signed by the Swans as an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2023.

Only three players in VFL/AFL history have played a game for five clubs – Dale Kickett, Les Abbott and Les Hughson – and only 13 have played for four in the AFL era, with Tom Campbell now at a fourth club but yet to play for Melbourne.

Essendon's Jayden Laverde, Hawthorn's Sam Frost and Richmond's Jacob Koschitzke are some of the other names the Giants have been looking at.

Jayden Laverde during the round 23 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Laverde has played 12 games for the Bombers this year but is one of more than a dozen at Tullamarine in contract limbo. Frost has played only two senior games following the arrival of Tom Barrass and Josh Battle, while Koschitzke has played only twice under Adem Yze this year.

GWS is often in the market for low-cost players and has success over the journey, with the likes of Jesse Hogan, Matt de Boer and Toby Bedford all making big impacts at Engie Stadium. – Josh Gabelich

POPULAR LION TO DECIDE ON FUTURE

BRISBANE premiership defender Ryan Lester will have the opportunity to continue his career into a 16th season.

For seven of the past eight seasons, Lester has lived off one-year deals and will get another one if he chooses to play on.

The 32-year-old is yet to sign a contract for 2026, but is expected to re-sign after playing a crucial role for Chris Fagan again in 2025.

Ryan Lester during the R19 match between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs at The Gabba on July 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After arriving from the Oakleigh Chargers via pick No.28 in the 2010 AFL Draft, Lester is the longest-serving player at the club, arriving 12 months before brother-in-law Dayne Zorko, who plays game No.300 this weekend.

Lester played all 27 games in 2024, finishing sixth in the Merrett-Murray Medal following a career-best season that culminated in a flag. After playing 17 VFL games in 2022, Lester has played 67 games under Fagan since then and now has the option to build towards 250 next year.

Restricted free agent Brandon Starcevich and Callum Ah Chee are the only two other premiership players who haven't re-signed at Brisbane for next year. – Josh Gabelich

SHARP SET TO SIGN ON

FREMANTLE is close to confirming a new deal for winger Jeremy Sharp after his recent omission from the team sparked opposition interest.

Sharp was set to come out of contract at the end of this season but is expected to sign a two-year deal to remain with the Dockers as he pushes to return to the AFL line-up.

The former Gold Coast winger was a bargain acquisition for the club at the end of 2023, returning to Perth during the SSP after being delisted by the Suns.

His ability to carry a high running load and knack for kicking long goals has been an asset for Justin Longmuir's team, allowing them to play an extra midfielder on the opposite wing who can rotate inside the contest.

A dip in form, however, and Fremantle's midfield depth saw him replaced after round 15, bringing the 187cm midfielder's future into focus given his status as an unrestricted free agent.

Jeremy Sharp warms up ahead of the R7 match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sharp played every game in his first season with the club in 2024, averaging 18.2 disposals and 3.9 inside 50s and establishing himself as a mainstay in the team.

The 24-year-old is pushing to return to the line-up for a must-win clash against the Western Bulldogs after hitting form in the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook

YOUNG PUP TO GET NEW DEAL

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will reward first-year youngster Josh Dolan for an impressive debut season, with the club close to an agreement on a two-year extension.

Dolan is already locked away for 2026 courtesy of his first draftee deal, but the Dogs will tack on an extra two years to his contract and secure his future at the Whitten Oval until at least 2028.

Josh Dolan in action during the R18 match between Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The agreement will reward Dolan for 11 games in his maiden campaign in the AFL system, having broken through for his debut in round one and remained in the side for the first seven matches of the season.

Dolan, who doesn't turn 19 until November, was recruited with the No.31 pick in last year's draft following a standout junior season representing the Sandringham Dragons, Vic Metro and Brighton Grammar.

He was part of a successful draft haul for the Dogs, with Cooper Hynes (pick No.20) and Sam Davidson (pick No.51) also featuring heavily this year. – Riley Beveridge

BOMBER TO STAY

VIGO Visentini will add to the list of Bombers re-signings with a two-year extension.

The young Essendon ruck has agreed to the deal, which will take him through to the end of 2027.

Visentini has been one of the five out-of-contract ruckmen on the Bombers' list, however his impending commitment and Nick Bryan's two-year deal announced on Wednesday leaves Sam Draper, Todd Goldstein and Lachie Blakiston as the out-of-contract rucks at the club.

Vigo Visentini during the R15 match between Essendon and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draper continues to weigh up the Bombers' four-year (plus a trigger for a fifth season) deal against long-term interest from Adelaide and Brisbane as an unrestricted free agent, while Goldstein has previously spoken about being open to a 19th season at AFL level with a decision expected post-season.

The 19-year-old Visentini was drafted at the end of 2023 and has shown encouraging signs at the Bombers, making his AFL debut late in the year against Fremantle and playing two games this year. – Callum Twomey

POWER PROSPECT FLYING

A NINE-goal haul for Zemes Pilot has put further spotlight on the talented under-16s prospect two years out from his draft year.

Pilot, playing for South Adelaide in the SANFL's under-16s competition, booted a massive 9.4 from 27 disposals, six inside-50s and six tackles. He had opportunities to hit the 10-goal barrier late in the game but missed his shots.

Pilot is tied to Port Adelaide's Next Generation Academy and is eligible for the 2027 draft.

Zemes Pilot during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 Boys match between Western Australia and South Australia at HIF Health Insurance Oval on June 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

What the bidding rules look like in two years is up for debate, and clubs are also waiting to see if Tasmania's list build rules will give them any extra access to Academy and father-son players ahead of their 2027 draft hand before their proposed 2028 start in the AFL.

The Power have a number of players who are linked to the club in coming seasons, with Louis Salopek (son of Steven) and Tevita Rodan (son of David) eligible as father-sons in 2027.

The AFL is also still working through the Power's application for Dougie Cochrane, who starred recently on his senior debut in the SANFL, to be eligible as a NGA player in the 2026 draft. – Callum Twomey

CANNONS PROSPECT TO RETURN FROM INJURY

RECRUITERS will get another long-awaited look at talented Calder Cannons midfielder Felix Kneipp this weekend, with the draft prospect set to finally make his return from a frustrating back injury.

Kneipp has missed the majority of this season with a stress response in his back, but has been medically cleared to play a half in Saturday morning's clash against the Northern Knights in Preston.

The 179cm prospect has attracted interest from a host of AFL clubs while sidelined with the back issue, having been injured at the start of the APS season after a hot start for the Cannons earlier this year.

Kneipp had games worth 26 disposals against the Tasmania Devils and 24 disposals against the Northern Knights at Coates Talent League level to start the year, before he was sidelined for months with his back injury.

He missed the under-18 championships as he rehabbed the issue, but still earned a state combine invite earlier this month, with recruiters now hopeful of catching another glimpse of Kneipp ahead of November's draft period. – Riley Beveridge