Calvin, Roy and Warnie look back at the season that was

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera takes a mark during St Kilda's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFL FANTASY wrapped up on the weekend and The Traders relive the magic that was a fun and challenging 2025 season.

The Fantasy MVP is awarded to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera for his epic year where he averaged 111 and was a must-have in the backline.

Levi Ashcroft won the Cash Cow of the Year in a thrilling count, one vote ahead of Daniel Curtin.

Roy was happy with his early selection of Ned Long and Calvin nailed his picks of Ryan Maric, Jake Bowey and Colby McKercher.

Thank you to everyone who has listened this year!

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round 24 scores. and final rankings.

9:00 - Levi Ashcroft wins the Cash Cow of the Year.

13:30 - Fantasy MVP was won by Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

16:45 - Bailey Smith was the mid-priced player of the year.

19:20 - The best 22 since the byes.

24:20 - A look back at the top Fantasy Draft picks by ADP.

29:00 - Who places themselves on the never again list?

35:30 - AFL Fantasy Wrapped.

45:30 - A look at some names to consider in 2026.

