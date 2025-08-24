Follow it LIVE: GWS v St Kilda from 12.20pm AEST

GREATER Western Sydney will look to push up the ladder when it hosts St Kilda on a Sunday that is set to shape the 2025 season.

The Giants (15-7) are set to play finals this year, but will seek to climb the ladder when the Saints visit Engie Stadium.

GIANTS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

The Saints (9-13) have won four straight games and come in boosted by the re-signing of star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera this week.

Adam Kingsley's side is unchanged, meaning there's no return for Jack Buckley or Brent Daniels this week, while the Saints have recalled Isaac Keeler in place of Alex Dodson.

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Engie Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr

St Kilda: Jack Macrae

Learn More 01:42

All eyes will be on Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon when the Western Bulldogs host Fremantle.

In what shapes as a virtual elimination final, the winner of the clash will play finals in 2025.

BULLDOGS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

After thrashing West Coast last week, the Bulldogs have won four straight games and are 10-2 at Marvel Stadium this year,

The Dockers recovered from an average start to the season with a strong run of form, but last week's loss to Brisbane could prove costly.

Both teams have made just one change each, with the Dockers boosted by the return of Hayden Young at the expense of Nathan O'Driscoll, while the Dogs have dropped youngster Ryley Sanders for Arty Jones.

Learn More 01:59

Brisbane will be aiming to lock in a top-four finish when it hosts Hawthorn at the Gabba on Sunday night.

While they have been hit by injuries late in the season, the Lions (15-1-6) remain on track in their premiership defence.

LIONS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

But they come up against a Hawthorn outfit hitting form at the right time of the year once again.

The Hawks have won eight of their past 10 games to look like one of the competition's most dangerous sides heading into September.

Sam Mitchell takes an unchanged line-up to Brisbane, which has added Kai Lohmann, Ty Gallop and James Tunstill in place of injured duo Jarrod Berry and Eric Hipwood, and Luke Beecken.